Doosan launches powerful 9-Series forklifts – combining Euro Stage V compliance with high-performance

Doosan, the leading manufacturer of robust high-performance forklift trucks, has launched a powerful new world-class range of Euro Stage V compliant IC engine counterbalance forklift trucks. The 9-Series offers an unbeatable combination of outstanding fuel efficiency, performance, driver comfort and durability.

Initially introducing nine new advanced models, covering a capacity range from 3.5 – 5.5 tonne, Doosan will go on to release further models in the series over the coming months within the capacity range 2.0 – 3.0 tonne, followed by a steady rollout of robust high capacity models throughout 2021.

Businesses across a broad spectrum of industry – from manufacturing, wholesale distribution and food & drink to engineering, building supplies and transport & warehousing – will benefit from the improved capability, power and performance of Doosan’s latest, 9-Series, Euro Stage V compliant counterbalance trucks.

Sleek design

The striking, new sleek design combines rugged good looks with enhanced operator comfort, offering spacious leg room with a 50% larger floor plate, concealed tilt cylinder, increased torso clearance, and an all new ‘full floating’ cabin design with curved front, top and rear glass panels – reducing noise to just 79db(A) and vibration to an absolute minimum.

The 9-Series has been cleverly designed to give the driver even greater all-round visibility. The large rounded glass panels and contoured cowl design provides a clear forward, rear and upper view, and with the option of a FFT wide-view mast, creates even better forward visibility.

Compliance with performance

The beating heart of the 9-Series is the advanced G2 Doosan-built diesel engine, which is specially designed for industrial vehicles. It provides high torque at low RPM – effectively delivering improved forklift acceleration, drive and climb performance. Importantly, the

inherently clean G2 engine, when fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), is fully compliant with Euro Stage V regulations. In normal operation, regeneration of the DPF takes place automatically during driving – maximising uptime and ensuring uninterrupted all-round performance.

An important cost-saving standard feature of the 9-Series is the multi torque function, allowing the operator to select the performance most suited to the task. ECO mode minimises fuel consumption, cutting down on unnecessary acceleration; High mode increases power output to match the demands of heavy-duty work; and Standard mode maintains output at levels suited to everyday tasks.

Electronic powertrain control

Doosan’s highly responsive 9-Series boasts the most advanced powertrain system, providing the driver with precise control when handling heavy loads and helping to reduce operator fatigue. The sensitivity of the inching pedal is adjustable, ensuring accuracy when handling heavy and fragile loads such as glass bottles. In addition, the service brake is designed on the principle of a ‘master brake cylinder’, which increases braking capacity by 200% and reduces braking effort by 20%.

Enhancing overall performance and durability of the rugged 9-Series is the new integrated powertrain cooling system that delivers excellent cooling performance similar to the heavy-duty option of the previous model. By streamlining the counterweight profile, improving fan and core clearance, and increasing capacity of the charging pump by 47%, the operating temperature of engine coolant has been significantly reduced from 103 to just 89.2 degrees centigrade.

Stronger ergonomics

The sleek looks of the new 9-Series are combined with sound ergonomics – taking safety, driver comfort, ease of maintenance and productivity fully into account.

The ‘full floating’ cab is designed for operator comfort and to reduce fatigue, with a fully adjustable premium Sears & Grammer suspension seat as standard, and excellent all-round visibility for safer manoeuvring with greater awareness. Other features include, a compact steering wheel with a slim telescopic steering column, a 5” (optional 7”) full colour LCD display presents operating and maintenance information clearly outdoors, and an easy entry grab-bar and an anti-slip step-plate facilitate safe access to and from the cab. For convenience, a document clipboard and USB port are located within the reach of the operator and other options, such as a cup holder and cab light are also available.

For extra driver comfort the optional air conditioning and heater system has an air filter to prevent dust inflow and offers internal/ external air circulation control, air volume control and has an ergonomically designed air vent layout.

Extra durable

Also included as standard is Doosan’s industry leading sealed, oil-cooled disc brake system, which is virtually maintenance free and lasts up to five times longer when compared to conventional shoe brakes. The sealed units protect against outside elements such as dirt, water and grit, ensuring top-rate braking performance for enhanced safety and increased productivity.

Safety first

Safety is foremost in the design of Doosan’s new 9-Series, as reflected in many of the design features already outlined. In addition, further prominent safety features include:

Electronic parking brake – when the operator stops working and gets off the truck, the parking brake is automatically activated

Operator sensing system – whenever the operator leaves the seat, the truck travel and mast lifting functions will stop. This system avoids any unintended forklift movements when the operator is not seated

Improved visibility – 9-Series trucks have even better visibility for the operator to work safely and comfortably

Automatic deceleration – without the operator’s foot on the accelerator pedal the truck will automatically decelerate quickly to the minimum speed

Speed limits – different speed limits can be applied for forward and reverse travel

Reverse lock – changing from moving forward to reverse is only possible if the truck speed is below 3 km/h.

Seat belt sequence interlock – the seat belt needs to be fastened when the operator is seated in order to operate the truck.

LED lights – are brighter and last longer than traditional sealed beams or halogen lights.

Large panoramic mirror (optional) – provides the operator with a clear view of the rear working area – improving safety and work efficiency.

Easier maintenance

The new 9-Series takes ease of maintenance into account too, with improved accessibility to the engine and service areas – the hood opening has been increased to an angle of 70 degrees and a tool-less side panel and floor plate allow simple access to key areas. The transmission oil filter and pressure check port are placed on top of the transmission for easy inspection and maintenance and electronic components are centralised for convenience.

With all the extensive engineering modifications and upgrades of the 9-Series, Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of a vehicle over a five year period has been reduced by 71%, when compared to the previous range.

The new Doosan 9-Series offers all the power and performance needed to get the job done. More on Doosan’s powerful new 9 Series Euro Stage V compliant counterbalance forklift trucks can be found at doosanflt.com.