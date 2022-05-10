Doosan powers up with fuel-efficient heavy lifting 9-Series

Doosan, the leading manufacturer of robust high performance forklift trucks, has introduced the latest addition to its powerful 9-Series forklift trucks with the launch of the heavy-lifting D160S-9 range – featuring Doosan’s new world-class DL06V(P) Euro Stage V compliant IC engine.

Available in five models across a capacity range of 10.0 – 16.0 ton, these tough diesel-powered trucks offer an unbeatable combination of outstanding fuel efficiency, performance, driver comfort and safety, making them perfect for the most demanding industrial environments.

A new capacity model offered for the first time with the 9-Series is the DV160S-9, a 16 ton (1,200 mm load centre) pneumatic counterbalanced forklift truck capable of effortlessly handling the heaviest of loads over long shifts.

5% greater fuel efficiency

The new highly fuel-efficient Doosan-built DL06V(P) Stage V diesel engine brings huge benefits in terms of ultra-low emissions and dramatically lower operating costs – providing a 5% improvement in fuel efficiency, combined with a 20% reduction in energy lost as heat, compared to previous models. The new engine also starts quickly and efficiently in cold conditions.

Importantly, Doosan’s latest engine design is fully compliant with Euro Stage V regulations and is fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). In normal operation, regeneration of the DPF takes place automatically during driving – maximising uptime and ensuring uninterrupted all-round performance.

A cost-saving standard feature of the new range is the multi torque function, allowing the operator to select the performance most suited to the task. ECO mode minimises fuel consumption, cutting down on unnecessary acceleration; High mode increases power output to match the demands of heavy-duty work; and Standard mode maintains output at levels suited to everyday tasks.

Responsive performance

Powerful, robust performance is assured. Doosan’s D160S-9 range has a new highly durable heavy duty drive axle and is equipped with an electronically controlled 3-speed ZF transmission, providing the driver with a smooth gear change every time and precision control when handling heavy loads.

A new steer axle incorporating taper roller bearings has also been introduced, offering greater durability. And, importantly, the truck’s new load sensing hydraulic system automatically adjusts in accordance to the load being carried, reducing fuel consumption and heat generated on long runs.

Enhanced ergonomics

A new sleek cab design offers increased visibility, greater comfort and enhanced ergonomics – giving the driver the perfect conditions for safe, efficient operation.

The cab has been cleverly designed to reduce blind spots and provide greater all-round visibility. And with an all-new ‘full floating’ cabin design, with improved sound insulation, noise has been reduced to just 71db(A) and vibration to an absolute minimum.

In-cab air quality has been enhanced too. By introducing positive air pressure within the cabin and installing two internal filters the driver is protected against the harmful effects of dusty working environments, making the D160S-9 ideal for brick works and foundries. In addition, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system offers fully automatic temperature control and can be easily adjusted in manual mode.

Information at a glance

When it comes to ergonomics the new cab layout of the D160S-9 firmly places the operator in the command driving position. An integrated 7” full LCD multi-functional display positioned close-to-eye level, along with clearly arranged switches incorporating status indicators and finger-tip controls (optional) for effortless actions, all help to boost productivity and enhance on-site safety

Along with offering easy to view data on the truck’s status, the multi-functional display panel includes an integrated maintenance management programme, diagnostic functions and PIN code security. When used in conjunction with optional front and rear cameras the panel can be used to display forward and reverse views, helping to improve safety on site. A weight indicator is another optional extra.

Oil-cooled disc brakes

Included as standard is Doosan’s industry leading sealed, oil-cooled disc brake system, which is virtually maintenance free and lasts up to five times longer when compared to conventional shoe brakes. The sealed units protect against outside elements such as dirt, water and grit, ensuring top-rate braking performance for enhanced safety and increased productivity.

Safety first

Safety is foremost across Doosan’s entire new 9-Series, as reflected in many of the design features already outlined. In addition, some further prominent safety features are: An operator sensing system; LED lights; hill start assist; rear object detection system (option); auto tilt leveling (option): and blue safety light projection. Full details at www.doosan-iv.eu.

Maintenance made easy

Doosan takes ease of maintenance into account too, with improved accessibility to the engine and service areas – the cab tilts back automatically, opening up to 60o. The pump, brake and steering pressure-check ports are centralised for easy inspection and maintenance, and electronic components are centralised for convenience too.

The new Doosan D160S-9 range offers all the power and performance needed to get the job done. More on Doosan’s powerful new D160S-9 Series Euro Stage V compliant counterbalance forklift trucks can be found at www.doosan-iv.eu.