Doosan’s smart excavator ready for engcon 3rd generation tiltrotator system

engcon, the leading global manufacturer of tiltrotators, quick hitches and accessories for excavators are happy to announce the introduction of the engcon Ready option for the Doosan DX225LC-7X series of excavators. The option is the result from an ongoing collaboration between Doosan and engcon with the aim to provide an integrated solution between tiltrotator control system and machine with all its onboard functions and features.

The collaboration with Doosan has been going on for some time. The engineering teams on both sides have been working closely all the way from the start when the features was decided, to the finish and start of production.

The Doosan DX225LC-7X is a fully electro hydraulic excavator with factory provided 2D machine control and the latest Doosan technology. As a part of this technology offering the machine is also engcon Ready. engcon Ready means that the machine can easily be equipped with engcon’s MIG2 Grips and 3rd generation of control system, DC3. Making the machine prepared for the latest technology offering from engcon.

The control system and machine controllers communicate over CAN (Controller Area Network) which allows for a multitude of data to be exchanged between the two systems at very high speeds. Allowing for a deeply integrated solution for the benefit of the customer.

“The deep integration allows engcon and Doosan to create a better operator experience,” says Fredrik Eklind Control System Product Owner at engcon. He continues; it allows the operator to get an overview and configure the functions of the MIG2 Grips directly in the Doosan machine display. The high accuracy engcon rotation and tilt sensors are also directly integrated with the Doosan semi-automatic machine control solution, weighing and assist features without the need for a 3rd party sensor installed in the attachment making it truly integrated with the machine.”

The deep integration and preparation allow for shortened lead times at the dealers while providing a complete offering to the customer.

Stephane Dieu, Excavator product manager for Europe comments; “engcon tiltrotators as an attachment is growing in popularity globally and especially in Europe. Making sure that our most advanced machine was prepared for this attachment was important and having it integrated with the rest of our machine technology offering was crucial. With the technologies combined the customer can see both improved productivity and flexibility. To shortening the lead times is something that both engcon and Doosan have been working on over many years and with the DX225LC-7X being engcon Ready the upgrade is quicker than ever.”

Both Engcon and Doosan will be represented at Bauma. In booth FM.708-3 engcon will show tiltrotators with hydraulic and mechanical attachments. A Doosan excavator DX225LC-7X equipped with engcon Ready will be present in the stand of Doosan at FM.711 during Bauma.

