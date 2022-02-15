DP World announces third new distribution hub in four months

DP World has announced that Transmec UK has become the third leading business in four months to locate at its rapidly expanding, port-centric logistics park at London Gateway.

Situated on the doorstep of Europe’s largest consumer market, the new 150,000 sq ft distribution hub will provide Transmec UK – a leading transport and logistics company – with access to supply chain solutions, high quality warehousing and unparalleled road and rail links. As a central pillar of Thames Freeport, London Gateway also offers an array of financial incentives for businesses looking to expand or establish new operations, including zero stamp duty on leases, significant savings on employer national insurance contributions, accelerated capital allowances and a five year business rates holiday.

Oliver Treneman, Park Development Director at DP World in the UK, said: “Over the past ten years, DP World has invested £2bn in the UK to create the right trading infrastructure and smart logistics solutions, providing customers with fast, reliable and flexible links to international supply chains and markets. The Logistics Park’s proximity to both a deep-water port and London cuts transport costs between port and distribution centre, and between distribution centre and markets, providing businesses like Transmec UK optimal control over their supply chains.”

“At the size of 400 football pitches, London Gateway’s Logistics Park is the biggest of its kind in Europe and will become home to a workforce of around 10,000. We have the space, infrastructure and vision to support customers as they grow.”

Imran Mohammed, manager of Transmec UK’s London branch, said: “London Gateway is a fantastic site that will provide Transmec with the warehousing capacity and infrastructure it needs to meet growing demand from customers across the UK and EU. We take pride in delivering bespoke solutions for international supply chains and serve a wide range of sectors, including fashion, automotive and leisure. Our move will enable us to take things to an even higher level.”

With 2021 marking the best year for new business at London Gateway in a decade, the announcement follows soon after the news that London City Bond, the UK’s leading tax warehousing company for renowned drinks trade customers, and OASIS Group, which provides information management services to clients across the UK and Europe, had signed leases. DP World is currently constructing a second speculative unit in less than a year as demand for warehousing space at the freeport site keeps growing.

Ready for occupation in 2023, Transmec’s new facility will be constructed to meet BREEAM ‘outstanding’ classification – the world’s leading sustainability standard for building construction, ensuring a 30 per cent carbon reduction during construction and a 40 percent reduction in operational carbon emissions.