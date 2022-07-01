DP World’s record of developing apprentices in the UK is recognised with prestigious industry award win

DP World’s team in the UK is celebrating after the leading provider of smart logistics solutions won a prestigious award last week for its work in developing apprentices.

DP World beat four other finalists to be named ‘Best Apprenticeship Employer (Corporate)’ at PETA’s Apprenticeship and Employer of the Year Awards. Staged at Portsmouth’s Royal Maritime Club, it is the 20th year in which the awards have been held to celebrate the achievements of people employed in industry and commerce on the south coast on England.

Ian McCrindle, UK Engineering & Operations Training Manager at DP World, said: “I would like to dedicate this award to all the apprentices employed by DP World at Southampton, London Gateway and CNS and also to the people who take responsibility for developing them.”

“The fact that we now have managers who started as apprentices speaks volumes about how important our apprentice scheme is to our business and also to how hard we work to help them realise their full potential.”

The finalists were selected by the judging panel, which was made up of members of the PETA senior management team. Their citation stated that the reasons they chose DP World included ‘seeing clearly that your approach is long term; that the apprenticeships have offered a solid foundation of a pipeline of talent leading to senior management posts was commendable and demonstrates why investing in people is so vital and showing individuals what they can aspire to be, and supporting that journey’.

Charmain Browning, Head of People at DP World in the UK , added: “I am delighted that the hard work and achievements of our apprentices and those who support them have been given the recognition they deserve. Others also benefit from taking management qualifications under the apprenticeships levy to aid their continuous development.”

“We focus on creating a positive economic and societal impact wherever we work. Our sustainability strategy ‘Our World, Our Future’ is woven into everything we do, supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals across safety, climate change, security, community engagement, people development, ethics and wellbeing. DP World is a great place to work and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a career or interested in logistics.”