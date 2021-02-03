DPD provides 1,000 new laptops for staff with children home-schooling

The UK parcel delivery group DPD has provided 1,000 new Chromebook laptops for members of staff with children studying at home.

As the country went into a third national lockdown and schools were closed, DPD made £200,000 available to support staff who have a child that is being home-schooled, but who didn’t have their own device.

Staff were invited to apply for a new Chromebook if they had a child who would benefit, and 1,000 devices have now been delivered.

The initiative is part of the DPD Group Community Fund, which supports a wide range of causes from mental health charities such as MIND and SAMH, to homeless support organisation Crisis and foodbanks up and down the country.

Dwain McDonald, DPD’s CEO commented, “The last 12 months have been unprecedented with national lockdowns, restrictions on daily life and now schools closed as we all fight to get on top of this pandemic. Our team has done an incredible job throughout, but the challenges keep on coming, both at work and at home. Home-schooling has created a number of issues for families and we wanted to do our bit to try and help.

“Our work supporting charities is more important than ever in the current environment and the Community Fund is continuing to provide valuable support for initiatives right across the country. However, we knew from talking to staff that home-schooling was a big challenge for lots of families, closer to home. And we knew it was something that we could make a difference with, in a practical way.”

www.dpd.co.uk