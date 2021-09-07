DPD scoops two awards at the road transport ‘Oscars’

DPD took home two awards and increased its overall tally of Motor Transport Awards to 36 at a glittering ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

On a night when logistics companies and truck manufacturers were the main winners, DPD was the only parcel delivery company to see its name in lights, topping both the Customer Care and Apprenticeship of the Year categories at the road transport industry ‘Oscars’.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement in the industry and recognise innovation, customer service, efficiency and quality. They are judged by an independent panel of experts drawn from the industry.

For the 35th annual awards, the event returned to its Park Lane home after last year’s virtual awards. The evening was hosted by actor, comedian and presenter Alexander Armstrong alongside Carol Vorderman and Motor Transport editor Steve Hobson.

Last year DPD became the all-time most-honoured brand in the history of the awards, and this year’s double takes the tally to 36 Motor Transport Awards in total and 21 in the last seven years.

It was the fifth time in six years that DPD has won the Customer Care Award, while the firm was a first-time winner of the Apprenticeship of the Year category.

Elaine Kerr, DPD’s CEO commented, “Winning the Customer Care Award for the fifth time in six years and for the ninth time overall is a fantastic tribute to the dedication of all our people. It also clearly demonstrates our commitment to looking after our customers, which is incredibly important to us. I’m equally delighted that we won the hotly contested Apprenticeship category, which is a glowing endorsement of our commitment to investing in talented young people who want a fulfilling career with the most dynamic and innovative company in the transport sector.”

