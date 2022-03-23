DPD teams up with HubBox for ‘click & collect’ first

Pair to offer retailers ‘plug and play’ deliver to shop software solution

Leading parcel delivery firm DPD has partnered with retail tech company HubBox for an innovative new ‘click & collect’ initiative that will enable retailers to offer the option of a delivery straight to a customer’s nearest DPD Pickup shop at checkout.

DPD’s nationwide network of 6,000 Pickup shops includes big names like the Post Office, Sainsbury’s, Homebase, Argos, Morrisons, Go Outdoors, Matalan and the Coop as well as a network of independent convenience stores.

DPD parcel recipients already have the option to divert a parcel to their chosen Pickup shop using the DPD app or from their parcel notifications if they aren’t going to be home, but this is the first time retailers in the UK have been able to offer a DPD ‘deliver to shop’ option at checkout.

The initiative comes at a time when more people are returning to the workplace after two years of lockdowns and restrictions, while still relying on online shopping for a wider range of goods than ever before.

The new initiative will enable retailers to easily integrate HubBox’s plug and play software into their ecommerce website, giving their customers the option to search for and select a convenient DPD Pickup location that suits them.

Alternatively, they can opt for a home delivery as normal and access all DPD’s existing ‘in-flight’ parcel options, including detailing their ‘safe place’, selecting their chosen neighbour for a delivery or diverting the parcel themselves to a Pickup shop, at any time before delivery.

Elaine Kerr, CEO at DPD UK, comments: “Our reliance on online shopping is greater now than ever. Post-pandemic we need to develop new solutions for parcel recipients, now they aren’t at home all the time. For the last decade we’ve led the way in personalising delivery preferences with more information and more options, and now we are helping retailers to add more choice at the checkout. We talk to online shoppers all the time and we know they like our Pickup network with bigger name stores and greater accessibility. As a result, we’ve seen a growth in the number of parcels going into our shops and this is a really smart way of helping retailers meet that growing demand for ‘click & collect’.”

Sam Jarvis, CEO and Founder, HubBox adds: “Retailers, now more than ever, understand how much their customers value flexibility and control when it comes to delivery. We are delighted to be working with DPD to provide their retailer clients with a quick and easy way to offer local collection to DPD Pickup stores. By using our software, retailers can get up and running in a matter of hours rather than going through a lengthy bespoke development process.”

wwws.dpd.co.uk