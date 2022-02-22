DPD UK adopts what3words for pinpoint parcel deliveries

New partnership will improve the delivery experience for both drivers and parcel customers

Customers will be able to add a what3words address to their details in the DPD app

Leading UK parcel delivery company DPD has today announced a partnership with innovative addressing technology company, what3words, to enable deliveries to precise locations.

From Friday 25th February, parcel customers can add their what3words address in the Delivery Preferences section of the DPD app. With precise what3words addresses, drivers know they will arrive at the exact building entrance, doorstep, or tucked away side passage specified by the parcel customer.

There are a number of reasons why certain UK locations cause problems for all types of visitors, including delivery drivers. Addresses aren’t always accurate, postcodes often cover broad areas, and access to some buildings may not always be clear. And for new builds, it can take up to six months for the address to be registered. Poor and inaccurate addressing can also add difficulties for couriers.

what3words is revolutionising the way people communicate locations. It has divided the world into 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words. It’s an easy way to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world. For example, ///bands.villa.swung will take you to a precise 3 metre square on Primrose Hill with a panoramic view of London.

Over 10 million DPD parcel recipients already use the DPD app to personalise their delivery preferences and, from 25 February, they will be able to discover and save their exact drop-off what3words address using the map and grid overlay in their DPD app profile. It will mean more reliable deliveries and more accurate ETAs for customers in certain locations. The initiative will also help reduce the need to provide additional directions or to pick up a parcel from a neighbour, because the driver couldn’t find them.

With what3words, drivers should be able to find more delivery locations at the first attempt so routes can be better optimised, helping DPD cut out the inefficiencies that create surplus emissions in the last mile.

Elaine Kerr, CEO of DPD UK, commented: “Our drivers do an amazing job delivering the vast majority of parcels to the correct address, first time, often going above and beyond to work out where harder to find locations are. We use the best technology available to make their job easier, and what3words is an incredibly smart solution. In addition to helping us deliver to new housing estates and remote cottages, there are significant gains from more effective fleet routing and reducing unnecessary mileage. As a UK leader in smart, green delivery, this is a very welcome addition to our award-winning service.”

Chris Sheldrick, CEO and Co-founder of what3words adds: “DPD is one of the UK’s favourite parcel delivery networks – and allowing its customers to use what3words to specify locations will transform everyday deliveries. Our technology gives both customers and DPD drivers the confidence that deliveries will be made precisely, easily, and more efficiently, using just three words.”

