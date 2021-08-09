DPD UK announces acquisition of CitySprint

DPD UK, part of DPDgroup, Europe’s largest parcel delivery network and CitySprint, the UK’s premier same day delivery company, has announced that CitySprint will become part of DPDgroup, subject to regulatory clearance.

This follows a period of growth for CitySprint, which has seen continued demand for its services as businesses require more urgent and time critical same day deliveries.

Once completed, DPD UK’s customers will be able to access CitySprint’s same day and specialist delivery services in the UK, while CitySprint will be able to offer its customers access to DPD UK’s domestic next day and international expertise.

The existing CitySprint leadership team will remain in place.

Elaine Kerr, CEO of DPD UK, commented:

“Same day delivery is one of the fastest growing segments of the logistics market and so we are delighted to announce the intention to offer this new and exciting service to our customer offering. Even before the pandemic, demand for both next day and same day deliveries was soaring, and this trend has only escalated, something which we see continuing. DPD UK is already a market-leader, and once this acquisition completes, our position in the market will be strengthened further.”

Gary West, CEO of CitySprint, commented:

“We are pleased to be joining DPDgroup and excited about the new opportunities for growth this will bring. Our two businesses are experts in their respective fields, with very complementary offers. This move is testament to both the continued strong demand for same day delivery and our successful growth strategy. We look forward to working with DPDgroup to explore new opportunities for our same day expertise and services.”

CitySprint supports businesses across the UK with a range of delivery solutions, including same day, bespoke logistics design and specialist services for key sectors such as retail and healthcare.

Its unique national same day delivery network comprises 30+ service centres across the UK with geographical reach to over 88% of the mainland population within 60 minutes.

This transaction is subject to approval by the Competition and Markets Authority and is expected to complete later this year. No further financials will be disclosed at this juncture.