DPD UK finalises acquisition of CitySprint

DPD UK, part of DPDgroup, Europe’s largest parcel delivery network, today announces that it has completed the acquisition of CitySprint, the UK’s premier same day delivery company, following the recent approval of the transaction by the Competition and Markets Authority.

This completion makes CitySprint now part of DPDgroup and means that DPD UK’s customers will now be able to access CitySprint’s same day and specialist delivery services in the UK, while CitySprint will be able to offer its customers access to DPD UK’s domestic next day and international expertise.

Elaine Kerr, CEO of DPD UK, commented:

“This transaction makes genuine sense for both parties and we are delighted to have completed the acquisition. Same day delivery is one of the fastest growing segments of the logistics market and this deal will enable us to provide our customers with fantastic new services. Demand for home delivery has continued to grow as consumer behaviour has evolved post-pandemic and DPD UK is perfectly positioned to meet that demand and consolidate our position as a market leader.”

Gary West, CEO of CitySprint, commented:

“We are delighted to have finally completed this transaction and formally become part of DPDgroup. This represents a major opportunity for both our colleagues and customers as we join forces with Europe’s largest parcel delivery network. There continues to be strong demand for same day delivery services, and we believe we have the right strategy in place to capitalise and build on this within the enlarged DPDgroup.”

This news follows a period of growth for CitySprint, which supports businesses across the UK with a range of delivery solutions, including same day, bespoke logistics design and specialist services for key sectors such as retail and healthcare.

CitySprint’s unique national same day delivery network comprises 30+ service centres across the UK with geographical reach to over 88% of the mainland population within 60 minutes.

DPD specialises in UK domestic next-day and international deliveries. It operates nationwide, seven days a week from 84 locations and delivers over 300 million parcels a year for online retail specialists and many of the biggest names on the high street.

DPD is also a leader on sustainable delivery. In 2018, DPD opened the UK’s first all-electric parcel delivery depot in Westminster and currently has over 1,500 EVs on the road in the UK. In October 2020, DPD announced plans to deliver to 25 of the largest towns and cities in the UK with zero and low-emission delivery means by 2023. In July 2021, Oxford became DPD’s first all-electric city in the UK.

