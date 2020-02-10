DPD wins third green award in three months

DPD has scooped its third green award in three months winning the Transport/Fleet Management Initiative of the Year at the edie Sustainability Leaders Awards, 2020.

The award follows a much-coveted Green Apple Environment Award for environmental best practice and a ‘Fleet Heroes’ award from the Energy Saving Trust.

The edie Sustainability Leaders Awards are renowned within the sustainability sector. Now in their 13th year, the awards were held at the London Park Plaza, Westminster to coincide with the Sustainability Leaders Forum, a hugely influential two-day conference and exhibition.

The UK’s number 1 domestic parcels carrier was the only parcel company amongst the 180 finalists and the judges hailed DPD’s Road to Zero initiative, which has included its innovative all-electric micro depots in central London and investments to create the UK’s largest electric parcel delivery fleet.

Other high-profile winners at this year’s event included Coca Cola, IKEA, Whitbread, Honeywell and Willmott Dixon.

Last month, DPD announced the largest single UK commercial EV van order to date with 300 brand new Nissan e-NV200 vans joining the fleet by May 2020. DPD is on target for 10% of its van fleet to be electric by the end of 2020.

Dwain McDonald, DPD UK’s CEO, commented; “We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised with a third win in three months for our sustainable approach to parcel delivery. We want to be the UK’s leader in clean, green delivery. Our industry is experiencing an all-electric revolution and we are at the heart of that vision.”