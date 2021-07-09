Dr Jörn Fontius, new managing director of BEUMER Maschinenfabrik

BEUMER Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG, the German regional company of BEUMER Group in Beckum, has a new managing director since May: Dr Jörn Fontius. He succeeds Norbert Stemich, who after eight years in this position is now focusing on the activities in the Product Business area.

In 2013, Jörn Fontius joined BEUMER Maschinenfabrik and was in charge of the topics of Corporate Strategy. Afterwards, he was head of the global Supply Chain Management. At the end of 2019 he moved to BEUMER Corporation in Arlington, Texas, the North American group company of BEUMER Group, where he was President Airport Division for North America until April 2021.

Before joining the system provider in 2013, he was a member of the management board of the Bundesvereinigung Logistik (BVL). The non-profit association with approx. 11,300 members from the management levels of industry, trade, services and science sees itself as a competence network for logistics.

Dr Jörn Fontius graduated in business administration and completed his doctorate in logistics during his professional career. He brings a wealth of experience to his new position. “I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges,” he says.

www.BEUMER.com