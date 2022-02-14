Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE leads Future Logistics Conference 2022 line-up

From trains, planes and automobiles to space age solutions, Logistics UK’s Future Logistics Conference 2022 is set to shine a light on the very latest developments in transport, and spark debate about the future of one of the economy’s most critical sectors. To be held alongside ITT Hub at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on 11 and 12 May 2022, the free to attend event will be headlined by a keynote speech from world renowned space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE, who will be present on the first morning of the two-day conference.

“After a phenomenally successful event in 2021, the lineup for the 2022 Future Logistics Conference is shaping up to include some of the brightest and best minds in transportation,” says Kevin Green, Director at Logistics UK, “and we are thrilled to have secured a speaker of Maggie’s caliber as our keynote, following on from Tim Peake’s inspirational presentation in 2021.

“The challenge of decarbonising our sector to reach the government’s stated objective of Net Zero Emissions by 2030 will require innovative thinking and bold solutions from manufacturers and operators across the transport industry. I am confident that the insights Maggie will bring to the event, along with her experience of truly innovative solutions to issues which have been tested in space, will help our industry to re-evaluate the opportunities presented by decarbonisation. Alongside a lineup of thought leaders and inspirational business minds, her keynote will set the tone for two days of lively debate that will help attendees address the challenges our industry faces in the coming decades.”

As well as Dr Aderin-Pocock, the lineup of speakers already confirmed for the event includes representatives from organisations including National Grid, Zemo Partnership, Zenobe and Zenzic. Topics to be discussed during the two days of the conference include autonomous deliveries, the merits of alternative fuels, how to futureproof the supply chain and how van operators can switch to electric vehicles. New speakers are being added to the programme all the time: the full line up can be viewed here: https://itthub.co.uk/future-logistics-conference/

“With so many different opportunities and challenges presented for our industry by decarbonisation and new technologies, the 2022 Future Logistics conference will give attendees the opportunity to hear the very latest thinking and debate on the issues which will affect our industry, and the wider economy, in the years to come,” concludes Green. “Tickets are free to attendees of the ITT Hub show, so register to attend and ensure you are at the heart of the debate which will shape the future of our sector.”

Free to attend, the Future Logistics Conference 2022 will be part of the second ITT Hub event at Farnborough International Conference and Exhibition Centre, which will feature indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces, as well as Ride and Drive test routes and a new area focusing on the chilled and refrigerated sector, the Cold Chain Hub, presented by TCS&D alongside the Future Logistics Conference. Launched in 2021 as the largest show of its type in 40 years, ITT Hub 2022 will provide an exclusive look at how each corner of the commercial and passenger road transport markets can adapt to the ever-changing challenges of achieving Net Zero.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk