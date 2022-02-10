Dragon Equipment appoint Boss Plant Sales Ltd as dealer

Engineering innovators Dragon Equipment, has today announced the appointment of Boss Plant Sales Ltd as its official dealer for London and the Southeast of England.

Dragon Equipment’s product range includes the CR300 Crusher, tracked LF750 and LF1000 ‘lifters’, DS110 Dust Suppression unit, and related attachments. Despite being a relatively young business Dragon Equipment is already making an impact in the market through its innovative products and a unique approach to the on-site recycling of concrete, brick, asphalt, and paving.

Dragon Equipment’s Director Jeff Haines commented on the second day of the Executive Hire Show in Coventry.

“Boss Plant Sales is an excellent partner for us with a large and diverse customer base across the territory, and a market leading range of complimentary products for use with our equipment. They bring wide market coverage, excellent customer service, and a very experienced sales and aftermarket team to our mix”

Boss Plant Sales Ltd is an independent company, owned and managed by MD Graham Stansfield, providing sales, service and parts support across London and the Southeast to customers in construction, civil engineering, demolition, recycling, and the plant hire/rental sector for market leading brands including Kubota, Manitou, Bomag, and Ausa. Boss Plant Sales is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.