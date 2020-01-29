Drive to attract new drivers at the CV Show 2020

Up to 64% of UK transport and logistics companies are facing a severe skills shortage in the coming year, according to figures published at the end of 2019. With the current shortfall of nearly 60,000 workers predicted to rise, the research showed a lack of knowledge of the industry, coupled with an outdated image perception are some leading reasons behind this negative trend.

Active steps to address these two key issues are being taken by the Commercial Vehicle Show, the UK’s largest CV expo. Alongside the leading driver training specialists, providers will be showcasing the ways in which any necessary qualifications can be gained.

Murray Ellis, Show Director commented; “Championing education and diversity is key to challenging any misconceptions of the commercial vehicle sector held by those outside of the industry. We are pleased to be offering visitors an extensive range of training and skills providers, allowing them to discover the wide range of roles that are available within the industry.

Ellis added; “It is important that we take a grass-roots approach to opening up the industry to newcomers. To this end, we have introduced three live theatre spaces this year. This will allow us to facilitate both talks and panel discussions, informing and educating in a live show environment.”

In order to tackle this shortage, recent studies have shown that women make up just 20% of the workforce in the freight and transport sectors, and only 3% of Britain’s HGV drivers are female. Therefore, a particular focus of many exhibitors has been to attract more women to the Show.

The studies showed that one of the biggest barriers to entry was a lack of facilities to support female drivers. To combat this, services and facilities providers are now actively planning their facilities for both sexes. CV Show exhibitor, Hireco, for example recently launched the updated Truck Stop at London Gateway with safety and cleanliness in mind.

Paul Jeffery, TruckStop Manager for Hireco said: “ We pride ourselves on providing secure parking with fantastic facilities.We feel that is it very important to ensure not only all of our facilities are to a high standard, but that all Hireco Truck Park users can feel safe and relaxed whilst using the park.

Jefferies added: “Aided by our fully equipped CCTV system with intelligent PTZ cameras capable of reacting to live events, we hope that by providing truck drivers with such high standard facilities, this should in turn attract more drivers – both male and female – to the industry and fix the ever increasing shortage.

The CV Show will take place at the NEC Birmingham, 28-30 April 2020.

