DS Smith appoints new Managing Directors for Recycling and Paper in Europe

Michael Orye joins the company as Managing Director for European Recycling and Rogier Gerritsen transitions into new role as Managing Director of Paper in Europe

DS Smith, the FTSE100 sustainable packaging leader has announced the appointment of Michael Orye as new Managing Director of its Recycling division in Europe, and Rogier Gerritsen as Managing Director of its Paper division in Europe.

Orye has extensive experience from the packaging industry and a track record in promoting a circular way of working, joining DS Smith from the food packaging business Faerch AS, where he served as the CEO for Central Europe & Recycling. He has also held senior roles in other major companies in the sector, including Huhtamaki, where he worked as Executive Vice President, and Amcor, where he spent the majority of his career playing a significant role in growing the business across multiple markets in the United States and Europe.

Michael Orye commented: “As Europe’s leading paper and cardboard recycler with a circular business model, DS Smith is in a unique position to shape the industry and lead the transition to the circular economy. It is a very exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to continuing to help our customers achieve their sustainability targets.”

As Orye joins the company, Rogier Gerritsen, who previously held the recycling role, will focus on his new role as Managing Director of Paper in Europe. Gerritsen joined DS Smith in 2012 when the company acquired SCA Packaging and has since held senior roles in both the Paper and Recycling divisions, including Paper Cluster Director for North Cluster and most recently Managing Director for

Recycling Europe.

Rogier Gerritsen commented: “It is vital for our paper and recycling operations to work hand in hand, and I’m looking forward to rejoining the Paper division to support our portfolio of paper mills in Europe at a time when the demand for sustainable, fibre-based packaging solutions is rapidly growing.”

During his career at DS Smith, he has acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience across the full spectrum of sustainable paper and packaging production and will now be responsible for the company’s 13 paper mills in Europe. Both Orye and Gerritsen will report to Niels Flierman, MD Paper, Recycling and Capex.

