DS Smith appoints new UK Managing Director for recycling

DS Smith, the FTSE100 sustainable packing company, has announced the appointment of Andy Berrisford as its new UK Managing Director for recycling. Andy will be responsible for the company’s recycling operations in the UK, helping customers to reduce waste and increase recycling rates.

Andy joins DS Smith after 13 successful years with global packaging company Amcor. Initially joining Amcor in 2007 as Finance Director for the Amcor Flexibles site in Winterbourne (UK), Andy then moved into general management roles from 2010 before becoming Commercial Excellence Director Snacks and Confectionery for the EMEA region. Prior to Amcor, Andy worked for bottling company Gerber EMIG, now part of Refresco, and multi-national professional services network EY.

Based at DS Smith’s recycling head office in Caerphilly, Andy will bring his wide-ranging experience and expertise to the company’s recycling and waste management services, supporting its dedicated account management teams and working with customers to deliver innovative solutions that help them waste less and recycle more.

Commenting on his new role, Andy Berrisford, Managing Director, DS Smith Recycling UK, said: ‘’I’m delighted to join DS Smith as UK Managing Director for recycling as I’ve followed and admired the company’s work over several years. Having previously worked in the packaging market, I understand the importance of reducing the environmental impact of packaging and have experienced the swift acceleration of e-commerce globally throughout the Covid pandemic. Through becoming a part of DS Smith’s recycling division, I’ll get to work closely with our customers and be at the very heart of the circular economy and our closed loop offering.’’

Rogier Gerritsen, Managing Director, DS Smith Recycling Division, said: “I am excited to have Andy onboard at such a crucial time. Our customers are facing new recycling challenges brought about by changes in consumer shopping habits and attitudes towards sustainable packaging as a result of Covid. Andy will really help us focus on improving collection infrastructures so that we can recycle more by collecting the best quality materials.”

www.dssmith.com