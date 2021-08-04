DS Smith awarded Platinum rating from EcoVadis

DS Smith, the FTSE100 packaging company, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Platinum’ rating by EcoVadis for its performance as a responsible and sustainable business – up from a ‘gold’ rating last year.

The recognition places DS Smith in the top 1% of the 75,000 best-rated companies assessed by EcoVadis globally and in the top 2% of its industry overall.

The company scored 90% for its performance in sustainable procurement with praise for its supplier engagement programme and FSC chain of custody certification and 80% on environmental issues, with commendations for its “exceptional” reporting.

It was also praised for its:

Work to close the loop through better design and to protect natural resources as part of its Now and Next sustainability strategy

Commitment to sourcing 100% recycled or chain of custody certified papers

Commitment to 100% of in-scope sites maintaining ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification

EcoVadis is one of the world’s most trusted provider of sustainability ratings. Companies partner with EcoVadis to strive towards a more sustainable economy with a common platform, universal scorecard, benchmarks, and performance improvement tools.

Wouter van Tol, Head of Government, Community Affairs and Sustainability at DS Smith, said: “We are delighted to have improved our EcoVadis score and achieved a platinum rating. EcoVadis is an important rating to our customers, who use the platform to assess our performance as their provider of sustainable packaging solutions. As a key part of their packaging supply chain, our customers want reassurance that we can support them in achieving their own sustainable packaging goals by reducing the impact of the products they buy from us and delivering strong ESG performance with our Now and Next sustainability strategy.”

Oliver Bradley, Sustainability Reporting Manager at DS Smith, added: “EcoVadis sits alongside our other priority ESG ratings that we engage with to independently review our performance and reassure customers, investors and other partners that we are delivering strong ESG and sustainability performance throughout our business. There are always opportunities to improve and we value the chance to have our performance assessed.”

Last month (July), DS Smith published its Sustainability Report 2021 and announced that it had hit seven of its key sustainability milestones – including meeting targets on the circular economy, forest management, community engagement and water.