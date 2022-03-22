DTM appoints new Managing Director

Tyre management specialist Direct Tyre Management (DTM) has appointed Leigh Goodland as Managing Director.

With 25 years’ experience in commercial transport, logistics and vehicle fleet management, Leigh is ideally qualified to lead the fast-growing company and is upbeat about his new role:

“I’m delighted to be appointed as DTM’s Managing Director. It’s a great business, with exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable people employing cutting edge tyre technology across a broad range of transport and vehicle fleet sectors.”

“Part of our strategy is to reduce the number of tyres used, through proactive maintenance and real-time tyre technology”, adds Leigh. “It is aimed at making our customers more efficient, safer & compliant, while helping to reduce the environmental impact of their vehicle operations.”

This proactive approach, says DTM, applies from the smallest to the largest fleets, including HGV, LGV, PSV and plant and is largely driven by the company’s innovative intel and real-time tyre monitoring technology.

“Preventative maintenance is key,” adds Leigh Goodland. “It optimises tyre safety, performance and tyre lifespan which reduces downtime and energy consumption while shrinking carbon output and operational costs. Therefore, we continue to invest heavily in the requisite tyre management technology to keep our customers competitive, compliant and on course with their own environmental programmes.

“I look forward to the exciting times which lie ahead for DTM and our customers in turn, as we continue to deliver the premium tyre management services upon which our reputation is built.”

DTM’s 2,400 service partners are ISO certified and support customers across the UK, Ireland and Europe. 5,000 mobile fitting vehicles and 24-hour roadside breakdown facilities enable 24/7/365 customer service, via a single point of contact at DTM, who assesses each call and redirects accordingly.

