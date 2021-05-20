Duncan Barrier joins LEEA Technical Team

Duncan Barrier has joined the LEEA Technical Team (LTT). Formerly Technical Manager at Checkmate Lifting & Safety Ltd, Duncan has a strong mechanical engineering background with 15 years’ experience in the lifting equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industries. In the early days of his career, Duncan won the Queens Award for Innovation and progressed onto various BSi and CEN standards development committees, as well as the LEEA Technical Committee and Lifting Accessories working group.

Duncan’s experience and expertise will enable him to complement and support the LTT with immediate effect. Additionally, Duncan will be starting his career working alongside Ben Dobbs, LEEA’s Head of Technical Services, on two significant and urgent works: the revisions of the EN 13157 Hand operated crane and the EN 13155 non-fixed load lifting attachments standards. He will then gradually work towards more complicated crane types under the direction of the Head of Technical Services.

Ben Dobbs commented: “LEEA’s expansion globally has seen a considerable increase in demand from its members on the LTT and the services it provides, so the Association made the decision to recruit a new member to the team to help maintain and ensure the high quality service our members expect. Following a rigorous recruitment process we are pleased to have Duncan join the team. His expertise with respect to PPE means that the LTT is now also in a position to support its members in this area through the technicaladvice@leeaint.com triage service. As such he will maintain current position on the BSi mirror committees.”

leeaint.com