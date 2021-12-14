DVSA Chief Executive Loveday Ryder first speaker named ahead of Microlise Transport Conference 2022

Loveday Ryder, Chief Executive of the DVSA, pictured, will address delegates at the Microlise Transport Conference on 18th May 2022, at the Coventry Building Society Arena (formerly the Ricoh Arena) in Coventry.

Appointed as Chief Executive in January 2021, Loveday leads the executive agency responsible for ensuring that the drivers and vehicles on UK roads are safe and compliant.

In her conference address, Loveday will discuss many of the chief concerns impacting operators and will share details of DVSA initiatives, such as Earned Recognition, that are designed to support and empower compliant operators.

According to Loveday, “The DVSA is working in tandem with the industry to do what it can to keep supply chains flowing and drivers on the road. Since the pandemic we’ve increased the number of HGV driving tests by 90% and worked with industry to authorise assessors from the training industry who will carry out the off-road exercise part of the lorry and bus driving test to enable DVSA to focus on providing more on road practical tests.

“I look forward to engaging in industry discussion and debate and to sharing my vision for the future of the DVSA and to detail how it will support the sector moving forward.”

Loveday is the first speaker announced for next year’s Microlise Transport Conference, which will take place on the 18th of May 2022, at the Coventry Building Society Arena – a centrally located venue easily accessible to industry professionals across the UK.

The event, which has established itself as one of the industry’s premier conferences, offers a thought-provoking and engaging programme of speakers, complimented by four workshop areas, an exhibition featuring innovative industry suppliers and the opportunity to network with an audience of over 1,000 delegates.

In keeping with the theme of technology, innovation and the future of the industry, the conference will be hosted this year by technology broadcaster and presenter Spencer Kelly, who fronts the BBC’s flagship technology programme, Click, which attracts viewers from more than 200 countries around the world.

Attracting delegates from both managerial and operational areas across fleet transportation, regardless of fleet size, industry sector or technology usage, the one-day Microlise Transport Conference is free to attend.

To register, simply visit the conference website at: https://www.microliseconference.com/.