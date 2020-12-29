E. P. Barrus Limited announces new appointments to its Board of Directors

E. P. Barrus Limited announces the appointment of four new members to the company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect.

A great British company with over 100 years in business, Barrus operates across the four main market sectors of Marine, Garden, Industrial and Vehicle.

Joining the board are Tim Hart, Keryn Clarke, Lee Darling and Neil Thompson, returning E. P. Barrus Limited’s total board membership to eight. Highly regarded in their respective fields, Tim, Keryn, Lee and Neil have different skill sets, knowledge and insight which perfectly complements and supports the diverse nature of the business.

Tim Hart, Sales and Marketing Director, joined Barrus in 1995 taking up the role of Marine Diesel Divisional Manager. His career began in auto sports engineering leading to extensive experience within the marine industry. In 2005, Tim took on the additional responsibility of managing the Marine Leisure Division and completed an MBA at Henley Business College. Tim agreed to lead all eleven Barrus Sales Divisions, Spare Parts Operations and Marketing as part of an Executive Team that was formed in 2010.

Keryn Clarke, Operations Director, joined the company in 2007 in the position of Business Process Manager having previously worked as an Operations Director in the manufacturing, distribution, and mail order industries. Keryn has grown and developed into her role and she now has responsibility for warehousing, distribution, human resources, information technology, health and safety and quality systems. In 2010, Keryn joined the newly formed Executive Team leading operations.

Lee Darling, Finance Director, joined the company as part of the Executive Team in 2018 taking up the role of Chief Financial Officer. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Lee has a very wide and varied experience of accounting, business processes, markets and systems working within the property, fast-moving consumer goods and retail sectors.

Neil Thompson, Non-Executive Director, brings with him a wealth of pioneering product strategy experience in the consumer durables and engineering sectors. Following a 27 year successful career with Microsoft, as Vice President EMEA, Neil has joined our board with a broad experience in launching and driving innovations from a product perspective, as well as innovations in business model changes required to meet the new demands of customers and market dynamics.

“Each director brings with them their unique approach, different skills and expertise,” commented Robert Muir, Managing Director, E. P. Barrus Limited. “Tim has a first-class in-depth knowledge of our business, suppliers, our varied customer base and the diverse markets within which we operate. Keryn possesses a broad range of business skills and a determination, tenacity and appetite to deliver continuously evolving operational improvements to satisfy customer needs and to support our sales efforts. Lee’s strong financial ability enables us to meet all of our corporate, financial institution and regulatory requirements. Neil has a wealth of experience and expertise in business transformation, sales, marketing and communication”.

“On behalf of the board of E. P. Barrus Ltd, I am delighted to welcome Tim, Keryn, Lee and Neil to our board, and I look forward to their valuable contributions to the board’s strategic vision,” said Robert Muir.

E. P. Barrus Limited is also delighted to announce the appointment of Tara Glen as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tara has a degree in Engineering Science from Oxford University and is a Chartered Accountant. She has worked within Barrus in roles from Engineering to COO and, more recently has been undertaking a role of Non-Executive Director of the Board. Tara is the daughter of Robert Glen and great-granddaughter of Mr E. P. Barrus, who founded the Company in 1917. Robert Glen remains as Chairman of E. P. B. Holdings Limited, the holding company, and is an active director and mentor to the board of E. P. Barrus Limited. Andrew Feilden is the eighth member of the board. In the past, Andrew has been Chairman of E. P. Barrus Limited. He is a valued Non-Executive Director of E. P. Barrus Limited, E. P. B. Holdings Limited and represents the trustees of the Glen Life Settlement Trust.