Eagle Platforms invests in Haulotte telehandlers

Eagle Platforms, a UK leading powered access hire company based in Sheffield, will grow its fleet with 30 HTL units from Haulotte’s high lift range to meet the increasing demand of telehandlers.

The Haulotte HTL range was already present among Eagle Platforms’ stock. The new order includes two different models: the HTL 4014 and HTL 4017. Haulotte HTL models are Eagle Platforms’ favourite: with their robust design and outstanding rough terrain capabilities, they can carry out the most difficult tasks whatever the working environment.

Haulotte telehandlers are embedded with several technologies enabling the operator to focus on lifting operations in complete safety. The Load Moment Indicator gives real time information about the HTL’s longitudinal stability conditions. On the high lift models, the rear locking axle system maintains the centre of gravity in a large stable zone, thus preventing the HTL to tip over. Finally, the front stabilizers considerably increase the stability of the machine and allow the operator to benefit from the full potential of the HTL.

Haulotte telehandlers provide an unequalled driving comfort thanks to the hydrostatic transmission with flow sharing system, the inching pedal and the 4 in 1 joystick.

Natalie Reynolds, General Manager at Haulotte UK, says :

“We are pleased to have such a good success on our HTL range: their high-quality reputation precedes them in the construction industry”