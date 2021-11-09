Earlcoate Construction invests in new Yanmar excavators

Leading civil engineering and coastal defence contractor, Earlcoate Construction & Plant Hire Ltd, has invested in four state-of-the-art Yanmar tracked excavators. The brand new ViO23-6, ViO80 and two ViO17 models will be used for a wide range of projects across Hampshire, Dorset and the surrounding areas.

Purchased from Hunt Forest, Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA’s approved dealer for Hampshire, Berkshire, Wiltshire, Somerset and Dorset, the zero tail swing models are compact, productive and designed with the operator firmly in mind.

ViO17 – A class leader in power and compactness, the 1,765kg ViO17 offers impressive stability (thanks to a variable undercarriage) and unmatched performance. Developing 52Nm torque @ 1,600rpm, operators benefit from a digging force of 15.2kN (bucket) and 210 bars hydraulic pressure.

ViO23-6 – Designed for safe working in confined environments and coming as standard with an extendable undercarriage for superb stability, the ViO23 (2,330kg transport weight) is a truly flexible mini excavator – perfect for a wide range of jobsite applications. Advanced hydraulics and an indirect-injection engine deliver 14.6kW gross power @ 2,400rpm, 17.5kN digging force (bucket) and 210 bars hydraulic pressure.

ViO80-1 – A powerhouse of technology and innovation, the ViO80-1 delivers the performance of a large excavator, with the compact dimensions of a much smaller model. Yanmar’s pioneering VICTAS® system ensures maximum stability, while impressive hydraulics and electronic engine controls deliver intricate precision.

Customised in keeping with the Earlcoate brand, the new models feature a bespoke livery and graphics. Delivered earlier this month (October), all four excavators have already been put to work on projects in a number of prestigious contracts across the south coast.

Alister Cutts, Director at Earlcoate, commented: “When it comes to specifying new plant equipment, power, performance and reliability are key. We haven’t bought Yanmar excavators in the past, but we’ve heard great things about the brand and the capability of its compact range, so we knew they’d be great additions to our fleet of more than 40 excavators (ranging from 0.9-70 tonnes).

“Since taking delivery of the four new models, we’ve been hugely impressed with their performance and versatility. The team at Hunt Forest were very helpful, friendly, collaborative and made the whole process simple.”

James Parrett, Branch Manager (Blashford) at Hunt Forest, added: “We’re delighted to hear such positive feedback. We worked closely with Alister and the Earlcoate team to ensure the perfect model fit for the company’s diverse contracting work – from initial specification, through to branding, livery and attachment customisation.

“We’re confident that each of the new Yanmar models will continue to deliver above and beyond expectations for years to come.”

For more information about Earlcoate Construction & Plant Hire Ltd, visit www.earlcoate.co.uk. For more information about Hunt Forest, visit https://huntforest.com/construction.

To find out more about Yanmar’s extensive range of compact equipment, visit www.yanmar.com/gb/construction.