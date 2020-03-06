East Transportation expands Palletways services

Lincolnshire-based logistics firm East Transportation Ltd has revealed its intention to strategically grow the Palletways side of the business – adding three new postcodes to its catchment area.

As a member of Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network, East Trans was provided with the opportunity to drive business growth through a simple restructure that would accommodate the additional postcode deliveries.

These changes represent a 10% growth in East Trans’ Palletways offering and come at an exciting time for the business. East Trans is currently in the process of building an additional 10,000 sq. ft warehousing facility, with plans to develop and invest into the fleet and site for the upcoming years.

Paul Hickling, managing director of East Trans, said: “We’re delighted to be growing the Palletways service. It’s an exciting time to be in the freight and logistics industry, and we hope our expansion and upcoming new warehousing facility will help us to deal with the ever-increasing demand. We hope that these new changes will further increase our reputation of being reliable and effective freight movers.”

Founded over three decades ago, East Trans has extensive knowledge of the logistics industry and provides a reliable, cost effective and comprehensive transport and warehouse service to companies throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has grown exponentially since the 1980s, and now employs 100 staff, with a turnover of £12m per year.

There are over 115 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, famed for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 400+ depots and 23 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.