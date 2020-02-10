EC200E vs EC220E: Which excavator is right for me?

Volvo Construction Equipment offers two crawler excavator models in the 20-25t class – the EC200E and the EC220E. Making the right choice between them will ensure minimum total cost of ownership and maximum profitability.

Both the Volvo EC200E and EC220E crawler excavators are high-quality machines with comfortable cabs and easy serviceability that would make a welcome addition to any construction fleet. However, there are notable differences – particularly in power and capacity.

“Anyone in the market for a 20-25t crawler excavator should think carefully about how the machine will actually be used and discuss this with their local dealer,” advises Jörg Breuer, product manager for crawler excavators at Volvo CE. “In some cases, the EC220E may be overspecified for the task in hand, in which case a customer would be paying for more than they actually need.”

With an operating weight of 23.1t (machine with standard specification), the Volvo EC220E is a heavy-duty machine suitable for all manner of applications from building, utility and heavy infrastructure work, to mining, demolition and recycling. At 21.6.t (machine with standard specification), the EC200E is a lighter machine but that does not mean in cannot work successfully in a quarry or demolition site too.

“It all depends on the specific tasks and number of operating hours the machine has to complete on the jobsite – as well as whether you are getting paid by the hour or for the entire project,” Breuer explains.

How many tonnes per hour do you need to move?

With the Volvo EC220E excavator, the operator can move more tonnes per hour. This is due to the machine’s mighty six-cylinder engine with high torque, powerful hydraulics and large lifting capacity.

“If your machine has high utilisation and you want to complete the work as quickly as possible to make the most profit per hour, then this high performance makes the EC220E excavator ideal,” he says.

However, if the excavator is destined to load trucks in a sandpit, for example, and only works for say 10 minutes of every hour or where the owner is being paid by the hour for the project to be finished, such a high-performing machine as the EC220E may not be necessary.

“Here I would recommend the Volvo EC200E excavator as the operator can complete the same task but with a lower investment,” Breuer says.

“It’s all about matching the specifications of the machine perfectly to the demands of the application – nothing more and nothing less. That way we can guarantee the best possible total cost of ownership and, therefore, the best profitability,” he concludes.

Key specifications