Efficient Load Out: The digital solution which is revolutionizing mass excavation projects

The last 18 months has seen businesses across all sectors embrace the power of technology when it comes to staying connected with customers and colleagues. And for Volvo Construction Equipment, the construction site is no different. Efficient Load Out is a digital solution which connects machine operators, truck drivers and site managers in real-time to maximize the profitability and sustainability of mass excavation projects.

In mass excavation projects every load is vital and even the smallest disruptions can add up to a big impact over time. Efficient Load Out has the potential to dramatically enhance the efficiency of the load out process and optimize payload on every cycle. Robert Nilsson, Efficient Load Out Service Owner at Volvo Construction Equipment explained: “Optimizing the operational efficiency of the load out process not only improves profitability but also enhances safety and reduces the environmental impact of projects. Efficient Load Out is the perfect solution for projects where large amounts of material are moved.”

Connecting all stakeholders

Efficient Load Out is a cloud-based software solution designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of mass excavation projects. Regardless of the brand of equipment, it connects all parties in the loading process – from the jobsite to the site office – via an easy-to-use interface.

The truck driver simply downloads the Efficient Load Out app and prior to arriving on site, registers the vehicle using the license plate number and maximum payload. The machine operator then logs in to the same system and can see the list of trucks waiting on site to be loaded. The operator can ‘call’ for an available truck to be loaded at the press of a button, before filling the truck to its optimal payload, with the weight and type of material registered on the system.

In the project management office, all input is presented in a live dashboard, with summarized production reports available.

Loaded with benefits

With a 95% – 99% fill rate on each pass, underloading and overloading will become a thing of the past with Efficient Load Out, helping customers to reduce the number of truck passes, the amount of on-site traffic and CO₂ emissions. The entirely digitized interaction between machine operators and truck drivers also enables the handover of receipts from the comfort and convenience of the cab.

In the office, the entirely digitized Efficient Load Out solution eliminates paperwork from the load out administration process. The result is greater accuracy, and less administration time and resource required. The site office also benefits from real-time production information, supporting better planning and more accurate decision making. With available information including weight and type of material moved, as well as loading and dumping location, the site office has total transparency on the performance of the operation. What’s more, the information can be accessed by all stakeholders in the process, helping to strengthen collaboration and communication.

A proven solution

The Efficient Load Out solution was first launched in 2019, developed in partnership with Swedish contractor NCC, who were looking for a solution to optimize the load out process of a large infrastructure project. The excavation works for an underground tunnel and bridge over the E6 motorway in Gothenburg required the removal of over 2 million tonnes of material.

In practical terms, the NCC project had 3 excavators and over 20 trucks connected to Efficient Load Out, with impressive results across the first 12 months. The project saw a reduction in site traffic of 10%, equating to 1600 less truck journeys and 32000 liters less fuel consumption. This resulted in a saving of €100,000 in monetary terms, with a further €200,000 saving on administrative staff. NCC also reduced CO₂ by 85 tonnes and received no overload fines.

Getting started

Building on their experience working with NCC, Volvo Construction Equipment is now eager to extend the benefits of Efficient Load Out to more customers throughout the world. Robert Nilsson commented: “We can’t wait to utilize our knowledge and successful track record to support more customers to make their operations more profitable and environmentally respectful with Efficient Load Out. Get in touch today to find out how we can help you!”

You can find out more about Efficient Load Out here or email efficientloadout@volvo.com