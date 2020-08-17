EHEDG Membership for Bunting

Bunting has joined the European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) following a rise in magnetic separator and metal detector projects for the food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators and metal detectors for the food manufacturing sector. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

The European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) was founded in 1989 as a non-profit consortium of equipment manufacturers, food producers, suppliers to the food industry, research institutes and universities, public health authorities and governmental organisations. The principal goal of EHEDG is the promotion of safe food by improving hygienic engineering and design in all aspects of food manufacture.

Bunting design and manufacture equipment to identify and separate metal contamination during the manufacturing process. Metal contamination is often introduced into a process with the raw materials or occurs following wear or damage to processing equipment. Magnetic separators, commonly featuring high-strength rare earth magnets, attract, hold and separate magnetically-susceptible contamination. Metal Detectors tend to be used later in the process, often as a final check, to identify any ferrous or non-ferrous metal contamination.

Metal contamination is an issue throughout the food processing industry. In 2020 (up to 24th July), the UK Food Standards Agency has issued seven Food Alerts regarding customer-reaching food products contaminated with metal.

Bunting’s range of metal separation solutions is extensive and recent projects include the supply of fifteen Magnetic Liquid Filters to a producer of orange juice, forty-two In-Line Magnets to a baby food producer, and a magnetic separator audit for Jordans Dorset Ryvita.

By joining the organisation, Bunting has the opportunity for metal separation equipment to be approved by EHEDG to be in compliance with EHEDG criteria. In certain cases, approval may only be granted after testing by a laboratory accredited by a notified body, using EHEDG test methods.

“Our aim is to provide the best metal separation solutions in terms of both operation and product design,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “Joining EHEDG enables an independent approval of the high-standard design and manufacture of our equipment. This is simply another level of reassurance for our customers in the food manufacturing sector.”

Additional details on Bunting’s range of magnetic separators and metal detectors for the food industry is available on their website – https://www.mastermagnets.com/industries/food-processing/

