Elddis Transport boosts efficiency with SDC Freespan Trailers

Consett based Transport and Logistics operator Elddis Transport, has taken delivery of new SDC Freespan Curtainsiders for their general haulage operations. The trailers provide a 3.2m side aperture for loading and feature SDC’s low friction alloy curtain rail with smooth operation, a combination which is well suited to Elddis’s requirements for transporting full and part loads throughout the UK and Ireland.

The family-run business is headed up by Managing Director Nigel Cook whose father Geoffrey founded Elddis Transport in 1971. The brand originated from Geoffrey’s father Siddle, whose name reversed spells ELDDIS. Over forty-nine years later, the distinctive yellow and navy livery is still a familiar sight on the UK roads, delivering the length and breadth of the country.

Innovation and investment have seen Elddis build a strong portfolio of blue-chip clients. The company’s objective is to provide an efficient and reliable supply chain to its customers, a simple aim which is achieved through a sophisticated network of 165 vehicles and over 320 semi-trailers operating around the clock. While price competitiveness is compulsory for survival, Nigel is also mindful of the company’s fuel and energy efficiency, and they have established several ways to minimise their carbon footprint through equipment and operational initiatives. The modern Elddis fleet is made up of a mixture of standard, high cube, and longer length trailers, with low resistance tyres, LED lighting, and fully integrated telematics to optimise vehicle performance.

MD, Nigel Cook said: “At Elddis, we are continually striving to enhance the efficiency of our operations so that we can offer the best possible service to our customers. Reliable equipment is extremely important for our day to day deliveries and I am pleased with the quality build and high specification on our new Curtainsiders from SDC which will strengthen our service in the demanding FMCG market. The trailers are built to EN 12642 XL standard and we have added various extras to enhance loading and safety during use.”

The Freespan trailers were manufactured at SDC’s Mansfield facility in Nottinghamshire which recently completed a major upgrade with the addition of a new state of the art trailer assembly line. SDC acquired a second 42,000sq ft workshop next door to their current factory, which has allowed them to double new bodied trailer capacity and add additional workshop bays for their aftermarket repair and refurbishment services.