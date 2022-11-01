Electra Commercial Vehicles and Guest Truck & Van announce sales distribution agreement

Zero-emission HGV manufacturer Electra Commercial Vehicles and Guest Truck & Van have signed a sales distribution agreement, which sees Electra’s trucks becoming a standard element of the commercial vehicle distributor’s product offering.

The arrangement ensures that as a dealership, Guest now offers one of the UK’s most extensive electric and commercial vehicle ranges.

The two companies signed the deal after years of cooperation and combined product development. It will also include an extensive service and maintenance package for Electra customers who purchase from Guest Truck & Van.

Electra’s vast zero-emission vehicle range will now occupy a prominent place in Guest’s IVECO and Fiat range across its 13 dealership locations in the UK.

‘Our two businesses working together highlights our combined core values of delivering world-class quality products and service,’ said Electra’s MD, Benjamin Smith.

‘This contract will considerably advance our brand and footprint within Guest Truck & Van’s operating region and add the proven technology of the Electra’ zero-emission product range to the already fantastic vehicle offering Guest provides.’

Sid Sadique, Chairman and Founder of Electra Commercial Vehicles, added: ‘Guest Truck & Van has an excellent reputation for high-quality service and great customer support. We are very excited about the possibilities this will open up and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.’

Robert Spittle, Managing Director at Guest Motors, said: ‘Our teams have spent considerable time working together, along with chassis manufacturers and our clients’ fleet managers, to develop products which we are confident are the ones that forward-thinking fleets need.

‘Electra has taken the right approach to develop products that are not only innovative but practical and reliable too, supported by solid, real-world research and, in some cases, data from vehicles that have spent more than four years in service.

‘Guest has been part of Electra’s journey for a while now, and formalising the agreement will allow us to fill a zero-emission gap in our customers’ fleets and continue to work with customers and Electra to develop more products for the future,’ he commented.

Blackburn-based Electra manufactures and supplies directly via tailored customer focussed solutions bespoke battery-electric and fuel cell battery-electric vehicles (FCBEVs) based on glider chassis from an ever-extending range of leading OEMs in a GVW ranging from 7.5 – 44 tonnes.

Electra has over 100 battery electric HGVs operating in the UK and Ireland across multiple industry sectors, including municipal, logistics, refrigeration, food service, waste and recycling and aviation.

www.electracommercialvehicles.com