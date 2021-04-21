Elevating  Hyster® ReachStacker cabin wins top industry award

The hinged elevating operator cabin for the Hyster® RS46 ReachStacker has won the Safety award at the FLTA (Fork Lift Truck Association) Awards for Excellence 2020.

At the online awards presentation on 10th April 2021, the pioneering Hyster® solution received the award for its unique design which helps terminals handle containers on the second rail, reducing damage and improving efficiency. The solution was also shortlisted in the Innovation category.

With the ‘hinged’ elevating cabin on the Hyster® RS46, operators have direct visibility of the top corner pockets on second rail containers even with a container on the first rail. Previously, cameras or staff had to direct operators, slowing operations and increasing operational costs, while potentially increasing risk for staff walking trackside.

The moveable cab is raised and lowered smoothly on a hinged arm and the speed can be adjusted. The Hyster® RS46 ReachStacker has also been designed to offer an optimal ergonomic driver environment that reduces sideways movement, shock and vibration when the ReachStacker is in motion. An optional tilt of up to 10° can also be added to help make handling high stacks even more comfortable.

Also, unlike a mast, when the cab is lowered, it does not increase the truck height, offering benefits for road transport.

“We’re delighted to be taking home an ‘Archie’,” says Chris van de Werdt, Product Strategy Manager, EMEA Big Trucks for Hyster Europe, referring to the statuette of Archimedes presented to all of the award winners.

“The elevating cab option for Hyster® ReachStackers helps to overcome the real-world challenges of tough terminal operations,” Chris continues. “It’s fantastic that the intelligent design, with both operators and businesses in mind, has been recognised by the FLTA Awards.”

For more information about Hyster® ReachStackers and other tough Hyster® trucks for ports and terminals, visit www.hyster.com.

The FLTA Awards for Excellence encourages and rewards examples of excellence throughout the fork lift industry, culminating in an event attended by the UK’s key logistics industry figures and leading equipment manufacturers. For more information visit http://fork-truck.org.uk/flta-awards.