End users unite for #GLAD2022

End users of lifting equipment are the heartbeat of the third Global Lifting Awareness Day—as activities on 7 July alongside the #GLAD2022 hashtag will prove. Organisers are also welcoming content to be posted to a new website at www.globalliftingawarenessday.com.

The battle with gravity is essential to our way of life, and a constant challenge in construction, offshore, oil and gas, manufacturing, and every other sector you can think of. As lead organiser of the event, the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), says, fighting gravity is inherently dangerous and getting it wrong can lead to accident, injury, and even fatality. As we work higher, lift heavier, and move more complex loads, our ability to lift safely becomes ever more important.

The concept can trace its origins to a conversation at a trade exhibition about the challenges facing lifting industries across the world. It is now a widely celebrated day where end users are among those sharing material that promotes safe and high quality load lifting. Supporting organisations of the event include numerous and varied trade associations, journals, and industrial public relations business, Bridger Howes Limited.

Mark Bridger, director at Bridger Howes, said: “Anyone with an interest in lifting and working at height can contribute by using the hashtag—#GLAD2022—to empower social media posts, videos, in-person activity, articles, etc. Even if it’s adding the logo to email signatures and reposting social media posts—it helps.”

He added: “As a supporting partner with a client base in the industry, we are passionate about making sure that end users make well-informed purchasing decisions by fully understanding their legal obligations. Also central to the day is attracting new recruits into the sector through showcasing entrance pathways as well as career opportunities and celebrating the innovations and remarkable work going on within our industries.”

Many hands make light work

End users, manufacturers, and suppliers of lifting equipment are encouraged to share their content so LEEA can post it on a new, dedicated website—www.globalliftingawarenessday.com—where information about apprenticeships, military recruitment, diversity, sustainability, and technology is already stacking up.

Major supporters include the British Mining Trade Association (ABMEC), Associated Wire Rope Fabricators (AWRF), City of Bristol College, Dropped Objects Prevention Scheme (DROPS), Energy Industries Council (EIC), International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA), International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), MHI, National Rigging Advisory Group (NRAG), Rural and Industrial Design and Building Association (RIDBA), Health and Safety Association of New Zealand (HASANZ), United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA), and Work at Height Safety Association (WAHSA).

Join us to promote an industry that saves lives every minute of the day on 7 July: #GLAD2022