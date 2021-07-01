EnerSys® now offering advanced, high-performance lithium-ion battery to its global portfolio of power solutions

EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is transforming material handling operations with the addition of high-performance NexSys® iON batteries to its power solution portfolio. Combining the latest lithium-ion chemistry with cost-effective modularity, NexSys® iON batteries are engineered with sustainable Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) large format prismatic cell chemistry that has been heavily researched and built to deliver high energy capacity in a smaller footprint.

They are designed to meet Automotive / Rigorous Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262, exceeding customary industrial compliance standards. With modular construction, the power system is precisely engineered according to operational demand, can maintain a high State of Charge (SOC) as a result of its speed of recharge capabilities and can be upsized or downsized as demands change.

“As the industry continues to evolve and operational demands continue to increase, more emphasis is being placed on the selection of lift truck and battery power solutions that are hassle-free, offer faster and more flexible charging and feature integrated power management tools for optimum safety and control,” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Global at EnerSys. “Our NexSys® iON batteries are engineered with these characteristics in mind and provide our customers from around the world with a premium power solution that can lead to a lower Total Cost of Ownership.”

Ideal for heavy-duty applications, virtually maintenance-free NexSys® iON batteries feature an integrated Battery Management System (BMS) that supports greater safety, reliability and battery life by performing auto-diagnosis, voltage limitation (charge and discharge) and communication of performance data. Additionally, fast- and opportunity-charging NexSys® iON batteries with high output NexSys®+ chargers provide optimized performance, productivity and enhanced fleet efficiency. Utilizing a proprietary EnSite™ modeling software, EnerSys® can work directly with the customer to right-size a NexSys® iON battery and NexSys®+ charger to their vehicle fleet, helping to eliminate unwanted downtime associated with premature battery failure from improper equipment fitting or charging practices.

“Communication between the charger and battery is integral to fleet performance,” added Vanasse. “The integrated BMS featured in our NexSys® iON battery is essentially the brains of the battery and can give operators even less to think about by automating the charging process.”

For more information about EnerSys and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.