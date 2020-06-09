EnerSys® recognizes 2020 National Forklift Safety Day

EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, will once again unite with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) to support the annual National Forklift Safety Day. Now in its seventh year, this special day will be held on June 9, 2020, and serves as an important reminder in keeping the safety of forklift operators top of mind. This year’s event carries even greater importance due to the global crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, as supply chain operations are in overdrive to ensure the flow of products and resources in all industries across the nation.

ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day provides a unique platform to educate the industry about the safe use of forklifts and the importance of proper operator training to avoid injury. The ITA works closely with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to facilitate training seminars and develop educational resources to emphasize safe practices in warehouse environments. According to OSHA, common injuries occur when lift trucks are inadvertently driven off loading docks, lifts fall between docks and an unsecured trailer, a lift truck strikes another lift truck, or they fall while on elevated pallets and tines.

“This year’s celebration of National Forklift Safety Day is especially unique due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and validates even more the importance of safety and operator training,” said Harold Vanasse, Senior Director of Marketing, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “Despite the challenges that remain as a result of this global health crisis, we applaud ITA for their unwavering drive to raise awareness about this pertinent industry topic.”

