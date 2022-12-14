Enfield Transport Manager wins prestigious Logistics UK Award

Enfield local Lee Prentice is celebrating this week after being crowned the first ever Transport Manager of the Year, on 1st December 2022 at Logistics UK’s Transport Manager event in Coventry. Transport Manager at Greggs plc, Mr Prentice has been presented this award, as well as two tickets to Logistics Awards and a £1000 holiday voucher, after wowing the judges with his knowledgeability.

David Wells, Chief Executive at Logistics UK, commented: “After a challenging contest, we are thrilled to present Lee with the title of Transport Manager of the Year 2022. The judges were extremely impressed with Mr Prentice’s passion and dedication for his role, which is reflected in his duties overseeing 120 drivers. This competition truly represents the best of the best and I would also like to extend my congratulations to the rest of the finalists – as it was a very close-run battle for the title.”

One of the judges, Martin Candish, Head of Compliance Information at Logistics UK, remarked: “Lee Prentice really stood out to me during the competition due to the way in which he manages risks and efficiency effectively within the fleet.”

“I am extremely honoured to be crowned as Logistics UK’s first Transport Manager of the Year,” said Lee Prentice. “It’s a challenging but rewarding competition and the other finalists pushed me all the way with their determination. I look forward to pushing the boundaries and creating more opportunities next year – being a Transport Manager is constantly challenging but it’s a role I love. I guess you could say that this award is the cherry on the top of the role!”

Another judge on the panel, Mark Sutcliffe, Operations Director at Marshall Fleet Solutions, commented: “Lee showed throughout the presentation and interviews to have a rounded knowledge of both the legal standards and process required to operate a commercial vehicle fleet, along with some of the wider challenges currently facing the industry around carbon, skills shortages and new technology. This coupled with evidence of enhancing performance in these areas meant he was a clear and well-deserved winner of the award.”

