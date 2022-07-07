engcon makes historic entrance on Nasdaq Stockholm

engcon was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange on Friday the 17th of June 2022. Interest in the listing has been great from institutional investors and private individuals.

The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm was the result of a year of preparations and now the company is taking further steps in its journey towards securing future growth.

“We are proud of engcon’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of tiltrotators. Our innovative products enable a more efficient and sustainable use of resources by effectively turning excavators into tool carriers that replace the need for other machines. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will support our journey to change the world of digging and we will work hard to deliver on the trust that our customers and shareholders have placed in us,” comments Krister Blomgren, CEO of engcon.

The listing means that engcon will have a broader ownership structure with both large and small shareholders, which benefits the company’s long-term perspective and stability towards the market.

“This is a big milestone for me personally. We have come an incredibly long way since I started the company just over 30 years ago. engcon’s ambition is to continue to develop future solutions for smarter, safer, and more efficient digging. It is gratifying that the interest in our fine company has been so great and that a strong investor base will be present and support us in the future. I look forward to remaining an active owner and warmly welcome all our new shareholders,” comments Stig Engström, founder and principal owner of engcon.

https://engcon.com