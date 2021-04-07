Engcon UK enters into a new partnership with The Scot JCB Group

The new partnership between the two companies means that Engcon UK will supply their range of machine hitches, tiltrotators, control systems and other products to The Scot JCB Group.

The collaboration between Scot JCB and Engcon will enable The Scot JCB Group to install tiltrotators to its’ range of JCB excavators offering customers a full-service solution from order to delivery.

Engcon tiltrotators maximise the excavator’s capability by reducing fuel consumption, environmental costs and machine wear while allowing for quick and easy tool changes and allowing the end user to perform different types of work in a shorter time.

Iain Bryant, Joint Managing Director of The Scot JCB Group commented, “This new partnership with Engcon is another key development in our strategy to be the industry leading construction solutions provider in Scotland and the North of England. Our range of JCB excavators are class leaders however the addition of the Engcon tiltrotator makes the machines much more versatile to the end user. We have over 100 factory trained Engineers available across our territory who will ensure Engcon tiltrotators are supplied, fitted, and tested ensuring they are ready for use from delivery. The market for tiltrotors in the UK is growing and we are in a great position to help meet the demand thanks to this new partnership.”

Andre Nordström, MD of Engcon UK also commented, “Engcon UK Ltd is pleased to announce the agreement with The Scot JCB Group whereby we will both have the opportunity to increase the productivity and profitability for our mutual customers. This is another important step for Engcon and the tiltrotator concept in the UK where we will be able to access Scot JCB’s network for sales, service and support throughout Scotland and the North of England”.

The Scot JCB Group is made up of Scot JCB Ltd, A.M Phillip Agritech, Kelso & Lothian Harvesters, Stewart Plant Sales and Scot Industrial Air. They operate from a network of 17 depots across Scotland and the North of England from Fraserburgh in the North East of Scotland to Carnforth in Lancashire. The Scot JCB Group have supplied and serviced construction, agricultural and industrial machinery from leading manufacturers such as JCB, Atlas Copco, Compair, Massey Ferguson and Valtra for over 60 years.

