Enter the LEEA Awards 2022

The LEEA Awards is a great opportunity to give your company and colleagues the recognition they deserve. Winners will be announced during the ‘party of the year’ at the LEEA Awards Ceremony, which will be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen on the evening of 5 October 2022 – Day One of LiftEx.

Why enter an award? In addition to being recognised as among the best companies in the industry by fellow members and customers, successful entrants will receive valuable editorial coverage in The Lifting Engineer publication, both in print and online. You will raise your profile as a successful business leading in your award category, while also rewarding your teams and celebrating your achievements at the prestigious Awards Dinner. Entries will gain endorsement from an independent panel of industry experts, and if chosen as a winner, you will receive the award directly from our special guest – who will be revealed soon. The award categories are as follows:

1. Best Accredited Training Scheme Member

2. **Best Contribution to GLAD 2022

3. Best Digital Innovation

4. Outstanding Apprentice

5. Rising Star

6. Craig Morelli Award – Accredited Training Scheme – Best Trainer

7. Kevin Holmes Award – Excellence in People Development

8. **LEEA Member of the Year

9. **LEEA CEO’s Award

10. **Robert Gordon University Engineering Award

11. **Stuart Everitt Award for Outstanding Contributions to LEEA

**These awards are not open for nominations. Winners will be selected by a LEEA /Member panel.

Making your application for LEEA Awards could not be easier. To reach the registration page, visit: ç. You’ll find advice and guidance how to open your account and start making your nominations. The portal enables you to track your entries and save them to add to and submit later.

You can also add a supporting document, in a PDF format, to back up your statement. Once submitted, you will receive a reference number and the option to print your entry for your records. You can apply for multiple categories if you wish.

The nomination portal will close at 23:59 on Monday 1 August 2022.

