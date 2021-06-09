Enter the LEEA Awards and join the party of the year

The LEEA Awards is a great opportunity to give your company and colleagues the recognition they deserve. Winners will be announced during the ‘party of the year’ at the LEEA Awards Ceremony, which will be held in the prestigious Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London on the evening of 5 November 2021.

“In addition to being a celebration of standards and a showcase of how LEEA members are making best practice business as normal, the Awards Dinner will be a chance to get together for a fantastic Friday night party in London, looking toward a great future having overcome the pandemic’s challenges,” said Ross Moloney, CEO of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA), who will be on stage with special guest stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara O’Briain.

Why enter an award? In addition to being recognised as among the best companies in the industry by fellow members and customers, successful entrants will receive valuable editorial coverage in The Lifting Engineer publication, both in print and online. You will raise your profile as successful business leading in your award category, while also rewarding your teams and celebrating your achievements at the prestigious Awards Dinner. Entries will gain endorsement from an independent panel of industry experts, and if chosen as a winner, you will receive the award directly from special guest, Dara O’Briain. The award categories are as follows:

1. Best Innovation

2. Kevin Holmes Award for Excellence in People Development

3. Safety Award – Sponsored by Rigging Services

4. Outstanding Apprentice – sponsored by Bridger Howes

5. Unsung Hero – Sponsored by Lift & Hoist International

6. Accredited Training Scheme – Best Trainer

7. Best Lifting Equipment Inspector/Tester/Examiner

8. Best Team

9. Best Lifting Operation

10. LEEA CEO’s Award

Sending in an application for LEEA Awards could not be easier. To reach the registration page, visit: https://awards.leeaint.com/Application-Portal. It takes about a minute to fill in and it enables you to track your entries and save them to add to and submit later.

You can manage your entries, your account, and start an application on the portal home page. Submitting and application can be as quick as 10 minutes. You can also add a supporting document, in a PDF format, to back up your statement. Once submitted, you will receive a reference number and the option to print your entry for your records. You can apply for multiple categories if you wish.

“Don’t delay, get your entry in now,” said Ross Moloney. “We look forward to seeing you at the party of the year on fireworks night, Friday 5 November, at the Grosvenor in London.”

www.leeaint.com