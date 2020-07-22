Entries are now open for FTA’s Logistics Emissions Reduction Scheme Award 2020

FTA’s Logistics Emissions Reduction Scheme (LERS) has announced that entries are now open for its Leadership in Emissions Reduction Award, sponsored by ExxonMobil. The award recognises and celebrates the logistics company most committed to reducing emissions and leading the way in environmental excellence.

The winner will be presented with the accolade at FTA’s Logistics Awards 2020 on 10 December 2020 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.

Natalie Chapman, Head of Urban Policy at FTA, comments: “With an urgent need to improve air quality across the UK and to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, logistics businesses are striving to reduce emissions from their operations. This award is the perfect opportunity to recognise and celebrate the company which, through the use of alternative fuels and improved fuel efficiency, is making a significant contribution towards a greener future and paving the way for others to follow.”

The award is open to all members of LERS, a free-to join initiative to record, report and reduce carbon emissions from freight transport, administered by FTA. The closing date for entries is 21 August 2020. To enter, or for more information, please visit lers.org.uk/home/lers-awards

For more information on LERS, including how to join, please visit: http://lers.org.uk/