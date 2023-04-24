Entries are now open for Logistics UK’s prestigious Logistics Awards 2023. Now in its seventh year, the awards continue to grow year on year, with 2022 receiving the highest number of entrants since the event was launched in 2017. Businesses wishing to be considered for the winners line up should enter before entries close on 14 July 2023.

The awards recognise the best of industry and celebrate the hard work and dedication of individuals and businesses over the past year. The winner of each category will be announced at a glittering reception and three course dinner with entertainment, to take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on 07 December 2023.

David Wells, Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, comments: “We are delighted to now be taking entries for our highly anticipated Logistics Awards 2023. These awards truly are a culmination of all the industry has achieved across the twelve months and are a wonderful opportunity to formally recognise and celebrate that. Growing each year, this is the industry’s blue riband event, recognised not only across the logistics sector, but also formally attended by royalty and senior government ministers. The calibre of entries is always incredibly impressive, and I personally look forward to reading this year’s entries and celebrating our sector’s successes.”

Businesses may enter as many categories as they wish. Awards categories open for entry include:

• International Logistics Business of the Year

• Public Services Operator of the Year

• Most Innovative Company of the Year

• Water Business of the Year

• Decarbonisation Champion of the Year

• Logistics Technology Provider of the Year

• Van Business of the Year

• Logistics Partner of the Year

• Air Business of the Year

• Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

• Rail Business of the Year

• People Champion of the Year

• Last Mile Delivery Business of the Year

• Most Innovative Product of the Year

• Road Transport Operator of the Year

• Rising Star of the Year

• Logistics Leader of the Year

Also awarded on the night will be Logistics UK’s Lifetime Achievement Award, as selected by the Logistics UK Board. The shortlist for Van Business of the Year will comprise of the winners from each category from Logistics UK’s 2023 Van Awards. To enter the Van Awards 2023, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/vanawards23