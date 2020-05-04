Entries open for FTA’s Logistics Awards 2020 – Don’t miss out!

Entries to FTA’s annual Logistics Awards, sponsored by Port of Dover, are now open and with submissions already flooding in, the business group is urging anyone wishing to apply to submit their application now to be considered for one of the logistics industry’s most prestigious awards. FTA’s annual celebration is the only awards by the industry for the industry and is one of the biggest events in the logistics calendar.

The awards celebrate the companies and individuals that have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply chain industry through their dedication, innovation and diligence during the past 12 months. The deadline for applications is midday 12 June 2020.

David Wells, Chief Executive of FTA, comments: “While this year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging the logistics industry has ever faced, difficult times inspire creativity, resilience and innovation. I am so impressed with how the sector has faced its battles head on over the past few months and I believe this strength should be recognised and rewarded by the wider world. Now in their fourth year, FTA’s Logistics Awards are a chance to celebrate the dedication and hard work of an industry determined to keep the UK trading against all odds; I encourage everyone to submit their applications to be considered for an award – don’t miss out!”

Also sponsored by Brigade Electronics and FTA Recovery, the awards will be presented at a celebratory reception and gala dinner at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London on 10 December 2020.

Doug Bannister, Chief Executive of the Port of Dover, comments: “The logistics industry is vital for keeping the nation supplied with essential goods – from stocking supermarket shelves with food, to supplying critical services such as the NHS with medicines and providing businesses with important materials and components.

“Whatever challenges we may face, we all have a major role to play in keeping the supply chain flowing seamlessly. That has never been more apparent than now, as we tackle the Covid-19 crisis together with professionalism and optimism. This is why these awards are so pertinent this year in recognising the achievement of our industry – the Port of Dover is proud to be headline sponsor.”

The following categories are open for submissions:

· Most Innovative Company of the Year

· Most Innovative Product of the Year (open to all)

· Road Freight Operator of the Year

· Rail Freight Operator of the Year

· Air Business Operator of the Year

· Water Business of the Year

· International Shipper of the Year (for manufacturers or their logistics partner)

· Public Services Operator of the Year

· Van Operator of the Year

· Logistics Partner of the Year (consultants, recruitment, technology, services)

· Diversity Champion of the Year

· Rising Star of the Year

The FTA Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to an individual for services to logistics and is nominated by the FTA Board.

For more information on the criteria for each award, and the application process, please visit https://fta.co.uk/logistics20