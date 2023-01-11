Enva rolls out Durite Live across its Scottish fleet

A waste management specialist says the roll-out of a 4G telematics camera system is proving invaluable when it comes to protecting its truck drivers and its reputation.

Enva is a leading provider of recycling and resource recovery solutions, managing hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It operates across 34 facilities in the United Kingdom and Ireland, employing over 1,600 people.

Enva is a longstanding user of Durite cameras in its 130-strong HGV fleet in Scotland. The company started with single forward-facing cameras, upgraded to a multi-camera digital video recording (DVR) system, then progressed even further by installing Durite Live systems.

Alan Jackson, Enva’s fleet maintenance supervisor with responsibility for Scotland, said: “We have used Durite for over five years, starting out as visual aids for our drivers, and have always found the products very reliable. The DVR systems are excellent in terms of providing recorded footage as evidence of what actually happened during an incident.

“We decided to move to Durite Live to provide quicker access to that footage and even better protection for our drivers. It has proved invaluable to us. This could be a collision or even something as simple as providing proof to a client that we had visited their site on a specific date and time to collect waste.”

Durite Live enables fleet managers to manage their vehicles more effectively by live streaming footage from any camera on any truck. Users can also remotely download footage immediately after a road traffic incident. Combining the benefits of cameras with telematics, it provides live GPS tracking and location data as well as updates on camera status.

Durite provided a full package including cctv cabling, special brackets for the in-cab monitors, and power leads with high current connectors. In addition, Durite supplied Enva with a comprehensive safety system including left turn speaker, left side blind spot detection, reversing alarm and warning lights. Durite tailored each kit for specific vehicles in Enva’s fleet, including rigids, tractor units, front end loaders, roll on/roll off, and skip wagons.

John Nobbs from Durite said: “Enva is a company which takes road safety extremely seriously and is committed to use the best technology available to minimise risk and help their drivers. The breadth of our product range and our expertise meant that we were able to fulfil all of their requirements for a mixed and varied fleet.”

Durite provides a range of 4G live-streaming DVR systems. Users subscribe to Durite Live and receive a log-in to the portal, giving them real-time access to footage from every camera in the fleet. In addition, a Durite Live app is available to give fleet managers the flexibility to monitor and manage their fleet at their fingertips.

“From my perspective as a fleet manager, it enables me to be more efficient,” added Alan Jackson. “Scotland is a big country and our vehicles can be operating anywhere within it, including quite rural locations. It’s far easier for me to remotely download footage of an incident than travel to the vehicle to take footage from the DVR. I also know where every vehicle is at any given time.”

Durite says it is the UK’s leading brand in vehicle safety, lighting and auto electrical parts for commercial vehicles and the general automotive aftermarket. For further details, visit www.durite.co.uk