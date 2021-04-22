Ergonomics and manoeuvrability at the heart of new Yale platform pallet truck

New MPX Series platform pallet trucks offer impressive ergonomics designed around the needs of the operator.

The MP20-30X trucks are ideal for medium to high intensity applications and can manoeuvre comfortably even in the tightest of working environments.

A range of innovative options enables the MPX Series trucks to be tailored to the specific nuances of an operation.

When it comes to maintaining high levels of productivity, comfortable employees can make all the difference to a company’s operation. The machine should be able to work in perfect harmony with its operator, requiring minimal effort to execute the task at hand. The new MPX Series platform pallet trucks from Yale Europe Materials Handling embodies this philosophy, offering impressive ergonomics and exceptional manoeuvrability.

“The YaleⓇ MP20-30X platform pallet trucks have been designed around the needs of the operator during horizontal transportation of loads,” explained Gianbattista Scaramuzza, Senior Product Strategy Manager, Warehouse Products at Yale. “Even in the most congested of spaces, these new low lift trucks can work effortlessly. For businesses looking to reduce operator fatigue and increase productivity, the MPX Series trucks are the perfect addition to a fleet.”

Ideal for medium to high intensity operations, the MP20-30X can be used in the loading and unloading of trailers, working around the dockside, order picking and cross docking.

The MPX Series tiller head has an ergonomically shaped handle, fitted with an integral hand guard, and will automatically return to the vertical position when released by the operator. The large butterfly control buttons are engineered to support natural thumb movement, with all dash panel components within easy reach.

Rather than forcing the operators to adapt to the same driving style, the MPX Series trucks feature driver mode selection to suit different operators’ skills.

Cushioned support

MPX Series trucks are available in three configurations. For operations managers who would prefer the versatility of switching between ride-on and pedestrian mode, the MPX Series is available with a foldable platform and side arms for support. There are also two fixed platform options: one with permanent rear protection for the operator, and one with permanent side protection. To meet the needs of specific applications, a foot sensor can be installed on trucks with permanent side protection, which will only allow the truck to be driven with an operator on-board.

“The operator platform on the new Yale MP20-30X Series trucks is designed to support a number of comfortable driving positions, while the rubber floor mat delivers extra grip while in transit,” explained Gianbattista.

The MPX Series trucks have a number of new features that allow operators to move loads smoothly and efficiently. The new, robust design of the foldable side arms provide stability and security when the truck is in motion, while also reducing maintenance costs and improving productivity.

As well as its ability to work in tight spaces, the MPX Series trucks can transfer loads across extended distances and offer a wide capacity range of 2 to 3 tonnes. The new fork design is available in a range of lengths, with customers also able to choose from two fork heights to suit their specific needs. The extended forks option allows the MP20-30X to transport up to two pallets or three Europallets crosswise per journey.

Operation managers can choose the power solution that best fits their needs with lead acid and lithium-ion batteries offered for the MP20-30X trucks. Its durable design combined with a low energy consumption helps keep ongoing running costs under control.

A range of innovative options

The MPX Series can be tailored to applications with a range of additional options. A smart lift option can elevate loads and begin transporting pallets before its load arms are at full lift, eliminating the need for the operator to continually hold down the button.

A height adjustable tiller is suitable for a wide range of operations. Simply by adjusting the position of the tiller, operators can adapt the truck into a driving position that they find comfortable.

For low-light environments, a working light package on the Yale MPX Series illuminates the load area. A cold store solution enables the MPX Series trucks to cope with temperatures as low as -30°C without any effect on its performance.

“We’re really proud to unveil our new MPX Series trucks. Yale has worked hard to identify features in which we can offer comfort and ease to the operator to help them be as productive as possible during a shift in a busy environment. We believe the MP20-30X accomplishes this and would be an asset to any warehouse operation,” concluded Gianbattista.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.