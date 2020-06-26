Essentra launches ‘Industry First’ recycled Pet Tear Tape

Essentra Tapes has launched the first tear tape for flexible packaging to combine the sustainability of recycled polyester (rPET) alongside the benefits of easy-opening and brand enhancement.

Responding to both consumer demand for packaging sustainability and the latest legislative requirements for recycled content, the new SupaStrip® PCR is made from rPET and contains 70 percent post-consumer resin (PCR) in a single ply, 23micron film.

Using recycled content supports a circular system where plastic is kept in the economy and out of the natural environment and is in line with the latest roadmap outlined by The UK Plastics Pact.

Like all Essentra tear tape solutions, SupaStrip PCR is easy to implement within flexible packaging lines and intuitive to use, providing fast, safe, and immediate access to the contents. In addition, the ability to print the tape allows a diverse range of brand messages and logos to be added for enhanced on-shelf impact and consumer interaction.

Ian Beresford, head of marketing and development for Essentra, said: “Research has shown that consumers are positively influenced by solutions using recycled content in plastic. The addition of SupaStrip PCR to our range is another step on our sustainability journey and cements our commitment to providing customers with environmental packaging solutions without compromising on product performance.”

SupaStrip PCR is ideally suited for PET based packaging films, making it the perfect partner for bottles and shrink sleeves where the use of one material type creates a simple recycling route for consumers.

Equally important, the tape builds on the growing demand consumers have not just for packaging functionality, but also for brand integrity. As well as ensuring ease of opening, using SupaStrip PCR means knives or other sharp implements are removed from the process thereby minimising the risk of product damage and possible personal injury. At the same time, the tamper-evident nature of tear tape gives a clear indication if a product has been opened previously, providing customer confidence in the goods they buy.

The innovation team at Essentra Tapes has focused its development work on ensuring that the inclusion of recycled material in SupaStrip PCR still delivers the same easy opening and branding functionality available from the company’s other tapes.

“SupaStrip PCR offers all the performance benefits users expect from the SupaStrip range, but with a greener footprint,” concluded Ian. “We are particularly proud to launch this latest tape as it perfectly demonstrates the sustainability advances that we have made at Essentra, delivering both functionality and environmental advantages for brands and consumers alike.”

MORE ABOUT ESSENTRA TAPES:

https://www.essentra.com/en/capabilities/tapes

Essentra Tapes is part of Essentra plc and is a global provider of tapes that deliver benefits to consumers, combining easy opening and closing for a wide range of products with creative design & print to deliver brand communication and protection – all promoted under four core themes of Open, Close, Inform and Protect.

Significant experience in the field of security technologies also enables us to combine overt and covert security into our tapes to protect brands and products.

Supported by a global manufacturing base, in-house design studio, R&D facilities and multi-million-pound print facilities, Essentra Tapes is positioned to deliver the very best in quality, service and reliability to help make customers’ and consumers’ lives easier.

For Essentra Tapes sales enquiries please contact:

Tel: +44 (0)115 975-9000

Email: sales@essentratapes.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/essentra-tear-tapes/