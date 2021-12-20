ETEL acquires Murfitts, the UK’s leading tyre recycling company

European Tyre Enterprise Ltd (ETEL) today announces that it has agreed the acquisition of Murfitts Industries, the country’s leading tyre recycling company.

ETEL, which owns the nationwide wholesale tyre distributor Stapleton’s Tyre Services and the Kwik Fit tyre retail chain, is acquiring 100% ownership of Murfitts Group Ltd, the parent company of Murfitts Industries. Murfitts operates a national network recycling the equivalent of around 20 million car tyres per year.

Murfitts manufactures a variety of rubber granulate products by processing and repurposing post-consumer tyres which it collects from a wide range of tyre manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers across the UK. These include ETEL, with Murfitts having been a long-term provider of post-consumer tyre collection and recycling services to ETEL.

Sean Tanaka, CEO of ETEL, says: “We have a long-standing relationship with Murfitts and even as separate companies our operations have been seamlessly connected, with joined up processes. This acquisition makes clear strategic sense as we can bring the responsible collection, processing and re-manufacturing of tyre material under our own roof. This will ensure that customers, both retail and wholesale, can be confident that their used tyres are being processed in the most sustainable way possible.”

Murfitts has invested significantly in its processes, developing a sophisticated system which enables it to recover the materials used in the production of tyres and repurpose them to manufacture innovative products. These are used in areas such as sports surfaces, pathways, children’s playgrounds, carpet underlay, modified asphalt and many other industrial applications. Its products are of such high quality that they are exported to markets across the globe.

Over the last decade Murfitts has introduced processes ahead of, and exceeding, UK regulatory requirements regarding the disposal of post-consumer tyres. It has led the industry in developing audited and traceable systems to ensure tyres are being processed responsibly. Recognising the global focus on the reduction of waste and the need to support the circular economy through the re-use of materials, Murfitts has also been investing in research and development to improve material recovery and reduce the use of natural resources.

The company has been developing proprietary pyrolysis technology, a thermochemical process used to decompose the tyre feedstock at high temperatures in a vacuum into various high-value recycled materials such as carbon black and recycled fuel oil. This technology will help promote sustainability initiatives of the tyre industry by replacing one of major raw materials of tyres, carbon black, with a recycled product.

With its UK-wide collection and processing infrastructure in place, Murfitts has the ability to supply the consistent feedstock necessary for commercial-scale pyrolysis. Bringing the company into the ETEL group will enable Murfitts to invest in accelerating the development of this process and scale up the operations.

Mark Murfitt, founder of Murfitts Industries, will remain with the company as managing director. He said: “This is the natural next step for our company. Society is becoming increasingly focused on what happens to products once they have fulfilled their initial use, but this is something we have based our entire business on from day one. I wanted to partner with a company who fully understands the tyre industry and can really help continue to develop our operations, especially on scaling up the pyrolysis programme. We are already seeing very promising results in this area which will be a game changer in reducing waste and recovering even more valuable raw material.”

The acquisition of Murfitts is the second major sustainability initiative by ETEL in recent weeks. ETEL owner ITOCHU launched Project TREE on 1 December, a programme which is focused on the ensuring the sustainability of natural rubber production used in tyre manufacturing. Under this project, ETEL customers can buy specific tyres which support this programme. The acquisition of Murfitts focuses on the other end of the process, with one of the goals to increase the amount of raw material which can be recovered from used tyres and returned to new tyre production.

ETEL, in partnership with Murfitts, has responsibly collected over 50 million post-consumer tyres from motorists in its retail centres. Recently it has expanded the effort by responding to the strong demand of its Stapleton’s wholesale customers to collect tyres from them.

With Murfitts joining ETEL, the company is committed to further expanding its infrastructure to collect post-consumer tyres, as well as investing in the commercialisation of pyrolysis technology, to not only contribute to the reduction of waste, but also help make the entire tyre value chain more sustainable.