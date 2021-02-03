eTruck transforms Forklift Training for Jungheinrich in Ireland

Jungheinrich Lift Truck Limited, based in Cork and Maynooth, Ireland, has saved time and met customer needs by implementing RTITB’s eTruck UK forklift operator eLearning solution.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown in Ireland, Jungheinrich was able to quickly roll out eTruck for lift truck operator theory training. As the eTruck theory training is delivered 100% online, this cuts down the amount of time Instructors have face to face with trainees, minimising contact as only practical training must be done in person. All theory learning can be done by the candidate beforehand, with the practical element taking place later to complete the course.

“Our customers are delighted to have the option of eLearning,” explains Ken Heaphy, Training Manager for Jungheinrich Lift Truck Ltd. “It helps keep their people safe as Instructors only need to spend a minimum amount of time on site.”

“They have also found that with eTruck, less operator time is lost to training, and this is particularly helpful for those where operators work in shifts – they can complete their theory training and their usual shift in one week,” he continues.

eTruck is a completely unique digital storytelling tool that increases training effectiveness, whilst reducing training time. It is designed to create real behaviour change by exploring the reasons behind operator behaviour, as well as the relevant theory. Completed totally online, candidates can do their theory training anywhere, anytime, at their own pace before practical training.

“We find that as students complete the theory learning in their own time, they know that when they arrive for training, they will be spending the majority of the time learning on a forklift,” says Ken. “When they do eTruck first, they arrive with an understanding of the risks and we have found them more open to taking instruction safely.”

Where Covid-19 panic buying resulted in increased requirements for Jungheinrich’s customers, eTruck also enabled them to get additional operators trained more quickly and meet demand.

The award-winning solution, available only from RTITB, can save up to 2 days per candidate, per course. Jungheinrich found that time previously spent on theory training could be freed up for Instructors to deliver practical courses, which proved especially handy during recent busy months.

As an RTITB Accredited partner, Jungheinrich was also able to meet increased demand for lift truck Instructor training during Covid-19. It is one of the few businesses in Ireland delivering RTITB ‘train the trainer’ courses to equip Instructors with the skills to deliver in-house operator training.

“Early in the pandemic we found that many companies were keen to train their own in-house Instructors so that external trainers did not have to be brought onto site, especially those from overseas which could pose added infection risk,” explains Ken. “Thanks to RTITB Accreditation we can feel confident that whatever training we deliver, it will be standardised, compliant and meet our high standards and safety requirements.”

Jungheinrich’s training division offers various courses including all categories of forklift training for all makes, all categories of MEWP training, manager and supervisor training, and Driver CPC training. It has been an RTITB Accredited partner for around 30 years and has trained tens of thousands of lift truck operators during this time.

“Customers can rely on and trust an RTITB Accredited Training Provider like Jungheinrich to deliver professional training of the highest standards – our ‘stamp of approval’ gives existing, and potential, customers the assurance that they need,” says Laura Nelson, Managing Director of RTITB, the UK and Irelands leading workplace transport accrediting body.

RTITB Accredited partners have access to high quality training resources which are designed to provide everything needed to deliver training for lift trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks and more. Certificates, question papers and training PowerPoint presentations are also already created, to help training providers to save time and money.

“The RTITB Trainer’s Guides cover everything. Every aspect is absolutely fantastic and there is no second guessing,” Ken says. “No matter which of our lift truck Instructors has delivered the training, we know that the material and course content is of the required standard and has covered what is needed to comply in the event of an incident.”

“Jungheinrich’s standards are extremely high – it’s hard to compete with us – but RTITB sets a standard across the board for quality, health and safety,” he adds.

RTITB is widely recognised as the gold standard in workplace transport accreditation. Accreditation enables RTITB to support Training Providers like Jungheinrich with the resources they need to deliver standardised training of the highest quality. To find out more about becoming Accredited, visit www.rtitb.com or contact solutions@rtitb.com.