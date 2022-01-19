EU Stage V Power for 13-15 tonne A-Series excavators

Hyundai Construction Equipment is launching three EU Stage V compliant A-Series crawler excavators in the popular 13-15 tonne sector, delivering new levels of performance, efficiency and productivity for rental companies and contractors. Powered by the latest Cummins diesel engines, the reduced tailswing HX130A LCR, conventional HX140A L and the reduced swing HX145A LCR feature improved hydraulic control, for enhanced productivity and increased uptime.

Features include:

Cummins EU Stage V F3.8 diesel engine produces 3% increase in power and 12% more torque in the popular HX140A L versus its predecessor

Particulate Matter (PM) reduction of 60% with no requirement for AdBlue in HX130A LCR, with no EGR for larger models

Eco Report function assists the operator to achieve improved working efficiency and reduced fuel consumption

New Lifting Mode improves fine hydraulic control, through engine rpm reduction, power boost action and pump flow control

Upgraded Intelligent Power Control (IPC) optimises hydraulic pump flow rate and power to match the machine’s working conditions

Model-specific

Though offering similar operating weights, the HX130A LCR, HX140A L and HX145A LCR deliver very different performance operating envelopes, to suit a range of customer requirements. The reduced swing HX130A LCR, which will appeal to rental customers, is powered by a 55kW (74hp) version of the Cummins F3.8 engine. The engine meets the EU Stage V emissions standard without the need for an exhaust fluid such as AdBlue.

When using a CK-4 E/G engine oil, this engine offers service intervals of up to 1,000 hours, twice as long as the previous machine. This reduces operating cost for the customer, boosting uptime on site. The HX130A L also benefits from Hyundai’s ECD engine connected diagnostics, providing remote diagnostics and ensuring that technicians arrive at the machine with the required parts and tools.

The conventional counterweight HX140A L uses a more powerful 100kW (134hp) version of the Cummins engine, to deliver maximum digging forces and higher productivity. Appealing particularly to contractors and those looking for the ultimate digging and lifting machine in the class, the excavator offers 3% more power and 12% more torque than its predecessor.

With easy, ground-based access to all filters and fill points, the HX140A L also benefits from 1,000-hour service intervals when using CK-4 engine oils. Engine-connected diagnostics and Hyundai’s Hi MATE remote management system, provide the fleet manager with the highest level of service and product support.

The third model to benefit from the Stage V update is the HX145A LCR. Like the HX130A LCR, this reduced tailswing model is particularly suitable for applications where space to manoeuvre is at a premium, such as utilities, road working, and housebuilding. Boasting the same 100kW (134hp) output as the HX140A L, the engine delivers an 8% power boost over its predecessor while delivering a 4% fuel economy gain and a 60% reduction in PM emissions. The HX145A LCR delivers up to a 6% fuel improvement in levelling work and a 3% drop in consumption during truck loading, compared to the HX Series model working in P mode.

As with the conventional tailswing models, the compact radius excavator offers service intervals of up to 1,000 hours, when operating with CK-4 E/G oils. The machine also features Hyundai’s HCE-DT Air, permitting wireless connection to the excavator from a smartphone or laptop computer on site. This promotes rapid diagnosis and reduces costly downtime.

Hydraulic settings

The HX A-Series machines have an upgraded IPC system, tuning pump flow rate and power to meet operator demand. The design of the main control valve and the hydraulic pipe layout has also been optimised, to minimise energy loss throughout the system.

A new Lifting Mode improves fine control and lift capability, reducing engine rpm, activating power boost and offering improved pump flow control. The machines are also offered with an optional Fine Swing Control, smoothing the movement of the boom at the start and stop of the swing movement.

The operator can also set boom-lift speed compared to swing speed, by activating and deactivating the boom priority function. Dipper arm in speed can also be fine-tuned by activating and deactivating the arm regeneration function. It is now possible to save machine settings through the Key On Init work mode, to apply the settings on engine start-up.

Comfortable control

The robust HX A Series cab structure is built to deliver ROPS and optional FOG safety levels. Cabin space in the three machines has been increased by 13% and they feature an improved grab handle design in the cabin door, making it easier to access the driver’s seat and improving visibility to the side of the machine from the cab.

The excavators have a modern cab interior with an 8” capacitive-type touchscreen for all major information, which can also be controlled through an automotive-style jog/dial module. This also controls the accelerator and remote air conditioner as well. Centralised switches below the display allow easy control of all functions and the excavators can be specified with optional proportional auxiliary controls in the servo lever heads. Single pedal straight travel is also offered as an option.

Safety remains a priority for Hyundai and the HX A Series excavators benefit from a new electronic swing parking system, to control the swing brake function. An Auto Safety Lock prevents unintended operation of the machine and the excavators can be specified with mirror view cameras and Hyundai’s AAVM (Advanced Around View Monitoring) camera system. This includes IMOD (Intelligent Moving Object Detection) that informs the operator if people or objects are detected within the range of operation.

Smart Technology

Hyundai’s HX A Series excavators benefit from a host of state-of-the-art digital connectivity technologies. This includes the proven standard Hi MATE remote management system, that delivers the highest level of service connectivity and remote diagnostic ability. The Mobile Fleet App has been updated to allow fleet owners easy access to machine operating data, including economical usage, utilisation and fault code recognition.

Optional Engine Connect Diagnostics (ECD), which is an integrated resource between Cummins and Hyundai, allows technicians and dealers to support customers with diagnostic reports and engine performance data. HCE-DT Air also allows the customer to connect wirelessly through a smartphone or laptop on site.

Technical specifications:

Model HX130A LCR

Engine Cummins F3.8

Max Gross Power 55kW (74hp)

Operating weight 13,265/14,810kg

Max digging depth 5,640mm

Boom length 3m, 4.556m (2-piece)

Dipper arm length 96m, 2.26m, 2.81m

Model HX140A L

Engine Cummins F3.8

Max Gross Power 100kW (134hp)

Operating weight 14,200/17,180kg

Max digging depth 6,015mm

Boom length 1m, 4.6m, 4.9m (2-piece)

Dipper arm length 90m, 2.10m, 2.50m, 3.00m

Model HX145A LCR

Engine Cummins F3.8

Max Gross Power 100kW (134hp)

Operating weight 15,215/18,120kg

Max digging depth 5,940mm

Boom length 6m, 4.9m (2-piece)

Dipper arm length 10m, 2.50m, 3.00m

