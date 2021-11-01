Events transporter goes post-pandemic with Mega solution from Krone

Bath International Transport, specialist in events haulage and media equipment handling, is responding to post-pandemic resurgence in demand with the addition of another Mega Liner curtainsider from Krone Trailer UK.

In keeping with its Mega trailer policy and existing Krone Mega Liners, the new trailer is specified owing to its ability to carry outsized, high value loads while easily adapting to handle everyday conventional cargo.

“During the pandemic, we relied heavily on traditional haulage work but now the events business is beginning to make a fast return, we are able to switch over to the specialist loading requirements of the events industry, using the same trailer fleet.” Says Managing Director, Gary Bath.

To this end, Gary points to the Mega Liner’s key features which, as he explains, distinguish the Krone trailer design from other manufacturers. “For some loads, we will cube-out before we weigh-out, so we need the high volume and maximum-height side aperture to make use of every cubic inch.”

To facilitate this, the Mega Liner comes with a lifting, sliding roof which enables 2.9m side access and an internal loading height of 3.050m. “This means we can load through the roof or sides with the roof raised and then effectively wrap the load when the roof is lowered. All hydraulically operated at the press of a button.”

For both irregular loads and standard packaging or pallets the Mega Liner comes into its own with the application of Krone’s Multi Lock safety loading system: supplied as standard on all Krone Profi Liner curtainsiders, Multi-Lock features strapping points every 10 cms along each side rave, each with a two-tonne load rating.

“This means we can securely strap any size of load anywhere along the trailer,” adds Gary. “And moreover, the straps can be accessed from inside the curtains which is a safety bonus and comfort to the drivers.”

For added loading flexibility, the trailer has 3 pairs of side posts with 6 mounting positions on each side. This, in combination with aluminium side planks and specially reinforced PVC curtains, means that each item can be quickly loaded while ensuring maximum load security during transit and until unloading is required.

The rear doors too, in Krone’s standard ‘container-type’ design with integrated door furniture and concealed hinges, are produced by Krone to keep the load safe while providing a perfect flat surface for signwriting – in this case with BIT’s distinctive violet livery.

“Maintaining a high class, professional image is key to our operation and much appreciated by our customers.” Says Gary. “Unlike some other trailer chassis, the Mega Liner’s is fully shot-blasted, treated with a KTL protective dip and then powder coated in the colour of our choice. Plus, adds Gary, we opted for metallic silver side guards and the finished job comes with a 10-year warranty against rust, through perforation of steel components.”

To ensure long term reliability and protection against everyday loading, the 30mm -thick trailer floor is finished with a high-resistance phenolic coating and is rated to withstand forklift axle loads of 7.000kg. Meanwhile, the trailers are certified to load security standard EN 12642 XL and ride on Krone axles – including lift axle – and are covered by a 6-year unlimited milage warranty.

“We now have 8 Trucks and 14 high-volume trailers, including 4 Krone Mega box vans and 5 Krone Mega Liners” concludes Gary Bath “and with the high quality of these latest Krone Mega Liners, we are confident that our business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Based in Bristol and established in 1992, Bath International Transport provide events and general haulage services throughout the UK and Europe.

